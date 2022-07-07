PICS: Kim Kardashian stuns fans with latest Balenciaga fashion look

Lerato Maimela

Reality television star and businesswoman, Kim Kardashian, has just made a tick to her bucket list after walking Paris Fashion Show on Wednesday evening.

The mother-of-four got the opportunity to walk the run way in her first Paris Fashion Show by showcasing an item from Balenciaga’s 51st Couture collection, which was designed by Georgian fashion designer and creative director, Demna Gvasalia.

Screenshot of Kim Kardashian’s Instagram stories.

“Walked in my first Paris Fashion Show and a couture show at that,” said Kardashian on her Instagram stories.

Taking to social media, Kim shared a few photos from the show, as well as the afterparty, and in caption of her post she expressed how grateful and honoured she is to have been a part of the Balenciaga Haute Couture Show.

“Balenciaga Haute Couture Show! What an honour to walk in a couture show! Thank you Balenciaga and Demna for this amazing experience,” said Kardashian.

Other famous public figures who were part of the fashion show were American-Australian actress, Nicole Kidman, who is known for her role on Just Got With It, and British singer, Dua Lipa, who is known for her popular hit single, Levitating.

For the run way show, the reality TV star wore a tight black long sleeve and sweetheart neckline jumpsuit, which had a leather wrap-around skirt that gave the outfit the illusion of a tight fitted dress.

Kardashian’s fans and followers were stunned by the outfit she wore to the Balenciaga afterparty.

The 41-year-old businesswoman wore a black long sleeve mermaid sequence dress which she paired with a black shied face mask, which resembled a motorbike helmet.

The black mask is the same mask which many other models were seen wearing during the Balenciaga Haute Couture Show.

Going by the pictures shared on Kardashian’s social media, it seems as though she wore the mask throughout the event, raising a prominent question amongst her fans and followers: “How did you eat with that mask?”

Here are some reactions on Kim Kardashian’s latest fashion look:

“You killed it as per,” said Olivia Pierson.

“How do you eat with the mask on Kimberly,” asked Sarah Howard.

“So iconic Kim,” said Selena Quintanilla.

“She got the mask on like her ex,” said Karlton Webb.

“Ready to greet the aliens,” said Jackie Cassals.

“You got to meet Daft Punk,” asked Chris Witherill.

Here are some picture’s from the Balenciaga Fashion show as well as the afterparty:

Kim Kardashian at the fashion show. Pictures: Instagram

Kim Kardashian and her loved ones at the fashion show. Pictures: Instagram

Kim Kardashian at the afterparty. Pictures: Instagram