Inside Mam’Mkhize’s beefed up security

The publicity surrounding the Mpisane’s and Mkhize’s has led their matriarch Shauwn “Mam’Mkhize” Mkhize to ramp up security.

The businesswoman’s son, Andile Mpisane, made headlines last week after being accused by the mother of his two children, Sithelo Shozi, that he was abusive when they were together.

Shozi shared pictures of herself bruised, alleging the injuries were at the hands of Mpisane and purported audio clips of Andile threatening to kill her during one of their phone calls.

In the aftermath, Mpisane’s mother denied the claims and said the claims Shozi made were defamatory and false.

This week, Mam’Mkhize posted videos of herself being surrounded by heavily armed bodyguards during a trip to Mpumalanga.

The Royal AM president was in Kwaggafontein to attend her friend’s son’s homecoming, as he was presented with a new car. The event was attended by her son, Minnie Dlamini, Pearl Thusi and influencer – Kefilwe Mabote.

Mam’Mkhize is seen taking pictures with a packed crowd and surrounded by a team of majority-led female security detail, as the video shows an array of luxury cars parked outside the venue.

She praised the personal security company for breaking barriers in the industry by having women as lead bodyguards.

“Women Power. I love seeing women taking up spaces in male-dominated industries. It’s such a breath of fresh air to see us women challenging the status quo. Super Proud,” she wrote.

It is speculated the timing of the excessive security may be tied to the damning claims Shozi made, as the parties involved are not on good terms.

Reports over the weekend claimed that Mpisane demanded Shozi take paternity tests for their two daughters.

The Sunday World reported that Andile sent a letter to Shozi through his attorneys demanding that she take the paternity test he has previously requested.

According to the publication, Andile secured an appointment with a laboratory to perform the paternity tests, for both his children with Shozi, on either 11 July or 13 July.

