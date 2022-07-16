Bonang shows off flawless natural skin in new Nivea ad

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Bonang Matheba’s marketing campaign with Nivea has been a hit and miss. Both parties, however, have gained much publicity because of it.

Matheba is one of the new faces of Nivea’s new skincare range, Luminous 630.

What irked some commentators on Twitter was the fact that the popular TV presenter had a full face of makeup and then applied the cream on top of the make-up in the advert.

Some wondered why was she promoting the range if she hadn’t tried it or wasn’t willing to go bare face.

Matheba is taking her fans on her four-week challenge of using the range. She will document the experience and show the results a month from now.

She posted a day one video of her using the range on her Instagram account, which has been viewed over 650,000 times.

Criticised for wearing makeup in the first ad, Bonang’s second video showed off her beautiful natural skin. The market claim of Luminious 630 is that it can reduce 10 years of dark marks in only four weeks.

Since this is the first week, she took viewers on the step-by-step process of using the Nivea range. She firstly applies the serum, night cream and then eye cream. Bonang comments that she can already see her skin “becoming brighter” and wished those joining her on the challenge good luck.

Netcitizens couldn’t help but praise Bonang’s flawless skin as her fans were quick to call out her critics. The media personality says she is convinced the Luminious range works.

Because of her influence and popularity, it won’t be surprising if sales of this skincare range rise in the next few weeks.

Seeing Bonang bare faced makes me love her more cause her skin??!!! She looks absolutely gorgeous without makeup tf??!!! ????????????????????????????????— Naledi M (@NalediMOfficial) July 14, 2022

I can’t get over how beautifully gorgeously you look @Bonang ngwanyana wa Mafikeng eating them up and leaving no crumbs ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/jR6jVepT3i— Tebogo (@phancho_) July 16, 2022

Bonang really knows how to make people shut up without saying anything!!!— Black Land (@innocentia_mary) July 15, 2022