Will Smith bags R600M from upcoming thriller movie ‘Emancipation’

Lerato Maimela

It is no secret that Will Smith has been placed in the naughty corner this year after storming onto stage at the Oscars and slapping Chris Rock across the face for a remark which he made about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Although the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star has since been banned from attending the Oscars or any of the other Academy events for 10 years, this has not stopped him from reaching for greater heights in his acting career as he has bagged an acting role that is rumored to pay him a fortune.

Variety recently revealed the highest paid movie stars in Hollywood, and to everyone’s surprise, the American actor will be receiving a whopping $35 million (R600 million) for his role as Peter in the upcoming movie, Emancipation.

Screenshot from Variety.

Social media has been in awe of the major bank which Smith will be making from his role on the movie, especially after he received a great deal of backlash for the violent on-screen moment he shared with Chris Rock.

ALSO READ: Fake news: Will Smith is not dead

The highly anticipated movie is based on a true story, and follows the life of a runaway slave who forges through the swamps of Louisiana on a tortoise journey to escape plantation owners that nearly took his life.

The 53-year-old actor will play the character of Peter, the escaped American slave, and will feature on the movie alongside other great actors such as Ben Foster, Aaron Clifton Moten, Charmaine Bingwa, Steven Ogg, Donald Paul, Jeff Pearson, and many more.

The movie is set to be released some time next year, and will be available for streaming on Apple TV+.

Here are some reactions to Will Smith making $35 million from his role on ‘Emancipation’:

Will Smith won 2022 https://t.co/r7CajSerdt— Nkululeko Tjelake (@SirNtzee) July 21, 2022

Will smith still getting fat cheques after y'all said the man ended his career when he slapped the shit outta Chris



Secure the bag Will ???????????? https://t.co/rJN42pNnOK— Zamoe (@Zamoe_xbiss) July 21, 2022

Chris Rock after finding out Will Smith secured $ 35 Million.. pic.twitter.com/98woZPRVjK— #CaroThePreacher ♥️ (@SiweCaroline) July 21, 2022

Congratulations to Will Smith. Very well deserved considering how much money he has made movie houses over the years I am glad he is getting paid his worth. https://t.co/hLB1W0luEI— Thandoluhle Khumalo (@Thandoluhle_K) July 21, 2022

They really mad at Will Smith, I aint heard Summertime all Summer…— Drunk Uncle Ace (@TheBurgerlab215) July 20, 2022

Will Smith’s securing the largest upfront pay for the year so far, after hella people wrote so many think pieces about how he ruined his career legacy, is the best fuck you to respectability politics.



Ya’ll wanted to make an example out of him so badly and it didn’t work.— Get Her, Jade! (@keatingssixth) July 20, 2022