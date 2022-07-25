The tale of Mr JazziQ and his many rumoured girlfriends

Citizen Reporter

Fans of musician and producer Mr JazziQ have been left scratching their heads after it was alleged that the DJ has over five romantic partners. Among them, influencer and socialite Sithelo Shozi and model and presenter, Khanya Mkangisa.

Interest in the DJ’s love life was piqued when a gossip blogger re-posted a video of JazziQ canoodling with Andile Mpisane’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two children, Sithelo Shozi.

In the first 10-second clip, he can be seen showing her something on his phone while out at a party as she holds on to a hookah pipe.

MrJazziQ spotted with his new girlfriend Sithelo. pic.twitter.com/7PytjRCcDp — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) July 23, 2022

Nothing in the clip or the subsequent photos indicates that the pair are romantically involved.

The posts were followed up by a video of Sithelo smoking hookah in a different setting while speaking to an unidentified man.



He was subsequently linked to many other women, including actress and model Khanya Mkangisa who was last thought to be dating businessman, Desmond Williams.

I mean so much can happen in a period of 2 months ????— KSI OlajideBT (@Buyanin_) July 24, 2022

SHE IS MULTITASKING….— NDUDUZO MABASO (@MntungwaJNR) July 24, 2022

It's everyone having their own idea of Khanya's boyfriend in the comments for me pic.twitter.com/olKqPxrE2E— Rakgadi Boitumelo Legodi (@BoituLegodi) July 24, 2022

The blogger then ran through a list of names of women alleged to be romantically involved with the DJ, however, it remains unclear if these women are who they are said to be or when the photos of them with the DJ were taken.

He is even said to have fathered a seven-month-old set of twins with one of the women.

Meet MrJazziQ's 7th and 8th girlfriends.



They come after Sithelo Shozi, Khanya Mkangisa, the mother of the twins, Buhle Gugwana, Sbahle and Zinhle Masilela. pic.twitter.com/J8L8r6hgbX— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) July 24, 2022

Fans reacted to the rumours with all sorts of observations while all those involved seemed to have nothing to say about the matter.

JazziQ has a type and it’s not baddies.— God Has Favourites. (@Newza_B) July 24, 2022

JazziQ kept us going through hard lockdown. He deserves to have as many girlfriends as he wants https://t.co/w8zaWQDNrn— Lesilo Rula (@kay_mahapa) July 24, 2022

I love how JazziQ takes pictures with all of them. An unbothered king.— Dimitri (@thedecembrist28) July 24, 2022

Bare di girlfriends tsa JazziQ di "diverse" bare "everyone gets a chance"????????????????????????????????????— Kamo Thubela???????? (@ThubelaKamo) July 24, 2022

