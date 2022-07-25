The tale of Mr JazziQ and his many rumoured girlfriends

Fans of musician and producer Mr JazziQ have been left scratching their heads after it was alleged that the DJ has over five romantic partners. Among them, influencer and socialite – Sithelo Shozi and model and presenter – Khanya Mkangisa.
Interest in the DJ’s love life was piqued when a gossip blogger re-posted a video of Mr JazziQ canoodling with Andile Mpisane’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two children, Sithelo Shozi.
In the first 10-second clip, he can be seen showing her something on his phone while out at a party as she holds on to a hookah pipe.
Nothing in the clip or the subsequent photos indicates that the pair are romantically involved.
The posts were followed up by a video of Sithelo smoking hookah in a different setting while speaking to an unidentified man.
He was subsequently linked to many other women, including actress and model, Khanya Mkangisa, who was last thought to be dating businessman, Desmond Williams.
The blogger then ran through a list of names of women alleged to be romantically involved with the DJ, however, it remains unclear if these women are who they are said to be or when the photos of them with the DJ were taken.
He is even said to have fathered a seven-month-old set of twins with one of the women.
Fans reacted to the rumours with all sorts of observations while all those involved seemed to have nothing to say about the matter.
