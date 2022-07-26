Oh baby! Londie London and ex-fiancé welcome their daughter

Lerato Maimela

South African singer Londiwe ‘Londie London’ Zulu and her ex-fiancé Hlubi Nkosi have recently welcomed their new born daughter into the world.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the singer posted two picture of her new born daughter wrapped in a pink blanket.

Screenshot from Londie London’s Instagram stories.

“Princess B is here,” said Zulu as a caption of her post.

Her baby daddy also took to social media to post a similar picture of his new born daughter, with an in love emoji placed on the picture to cover her face.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Inside Londie London’s stunning surprise baby shower

The He Goes hitmaker kept her pregnancy a secret throughout the early stages, and only announced her pregnancy on The Real Housewives of Durban reunion which took place earlier this year.

She was then surprised by her closed friends and family with an intimate baby shower last month, to celebrate her daughter.

“First of all I hate baby showers… so you guys really got me and I couldn’t stop crying. I thank you all for doing this thoughtful surprise for me.

“I really felt appreciated, loved and supported on this new journey I’m about to embark on. I appreciate your kindness now and always,” said Zulu.

Londie and Nkosi are not new to the parenting game, as they both share a one-year-old son named Uminathi.

In December 2020, the singer took to social media to post a video announcing her pregnancy and revealing her baby bump.

“We made a wish and you came true. I will love you endlessly,” said Zulu in the caption of her post.

Zulu and Nkosi seem to have opted for co-parenting after it was revealed by Twitter gossip blogger Musa Khawula that Hlubi was having an affair, and that the singer had left their Hillcrest home after finding out that her fiancé had made another woman pregnant.

The 30-year-old reality television star has not said anything about the cheating allegations, and has since kept her private affairs away from the public eye.