Life with Kelly Khumalo – ‘We regard her a national asset’

Life with Kelly Khumalo has kept viewers glued since it premiered this month on Showmax.

In the latest episode, which streamed on Tuesday, the singer discussed why her security has been upped since 2014.

In episode four, Khumalo is planning her big concert in the Vaal and in preparation, she visits the venue with her manager Kgothatso Tsotetsi. The pair share their concerns about the last minute delays, ticket sales and security problems.

This is the first music event Khumalo and her team have completely planned themselves.

The location, is an open field, with just a few days until the performance, Khumalo and her manager Kgothatso Tsotetsi, sat down with police officers to discuss security.

Khumalo says security has been an important factor since 2014, after Senzo Meyiwa was murdered at her mother’s Vosloorus home. Khumalo and Meyiwa have a daughter together named Thingo.

“How Thingo’s father was murdered is still a mystery to me. And, I’ve received a couple of death threats [since]. I mean my last gig in KwaZulu-Natal, I received a threat two days before, that they were going to kill me. So security for me is literally everything.”

Khumalo explained this is the reason she has a close private officer (CPO), a private officer by law who can legally arrest people.

Tsotetsi says the police officers present at the event are there to ease tension because “we regard Kelly Khumalo as a national asset because of the kind of person she is and the value she has in the music industry”.

The episode then moved on to how the Empini hitmaker shows appreciation to her fans who she affectionately calls “Kelly angels”. Viewers get to see a super fan, Thabiso, being flown out from KZN by Khumalo to watch her Vaal performance.

As the big day nears, Khumalo visits their family therapist, Anele Siswana. Khumalo expressed in the previous episodes that she wants to mend her relationship with her sister, Zandile Khumalo. The two haven’t been on good terms over the last three years.

Kelly Khumalo retells a story of why the family rift is so deep. “My grandfather was murdered by his brothers. It went down to his kids, there were always fights between the children and always division.”

She adds this has now affected her and her sister. Kelly Khumalo says she is excited about the prospect of reconciling with her sister, however, there are limitations as their sisterhood will be different.

Her therapist asks if Kelly Khumalo feels she still needs a public apology from Zandile Khumalo after she exposed their family rift to the media and made damming allegations against her.

Kelly Khumalo says it’s on Zandile Khumalo to apologise if she wants to, what is most important to her is seeing her Godson.

Episode four of Life With Kelly Khumalo ends with her performing to a packed crowd in the Vaal, with her friend Somizi Mhlongo hosting the event.