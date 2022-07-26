Nick Cannon welcomes eighth baby with baby mama number 5

Sandisiwe Mbhele

News about American actor, television host and comedian Nick Cannon seems to largely focus on how many children he has of late.

The star welcomed his eighth child, after his fifth baby mother, model and real estate agent Bre Tiesi revealed she had given birth to a baby boy on 28 June.

Tiesi shared photos of her natural birth on Monday, with Cannon right by her side.

She wrote: “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling/limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t [have] asked for a more amazing and supportive partner.

“Daddy showed the f up for us. I couldn’t [have] done it without you. I can’t believe he’s here.”

Tiesi also shared her birth video on her YouTube channel as she revealed she had a complicated labour but everything went smoothly in the end.

Cannon responded in the comments of Tiesi’s post and wrote: “You never cease to amaze me! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance, and most importantly love. Honoured and privileged to experience this miracle with you.”

Over the last two years, the former America’s Got Talent host has been the talk of entertainment since he has made it a mission to father as many children as he can, joking he was helping fight the “underpopulation crisis”.

Last year, he welcomed four children – twins, Zillion and Zion, daughter Powerpuff and son Zen, who passed away when he was five months old.

Cannon announced in December 2021 on his daytime show that Zen, a baby he had with Alyssa Scott had died from brain cancer. He also mentioned the struggles and pain he and Scott had to go through with their son, adding that Scott was “the strongest woman” he had ever seen.

Cannon also has 11-year-old twins with Mariah Carey, named Moroccan and Monroe.