Sharon Stone (64) shares topless bikini pic

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Considered a sex icon throughout her career, Sharon Stone is still proudly showing off her figure and embracing her “imperfections”.

Stone shared a sultry picture of herself in a bikini at the side of a pool. The actress is radiant in the picture, laughing out loud with a towel wrapped around her shoulders, strategically covering her nipples.

She captioned her picture: “Gratefully imperfect on a Perfect Day”.

Many people praised the 64-year-old actress for her natural beauty and how wonderful she looked.

Having a large acting catalogue, her role as Catherine in the 1992 film Basic Instinct is considered iconic.

In March 2021, she revealed to Oprah Magazine that a plastic surgeon enhanced her breasts without her consent, to make her breasts look “better and bigger”.

She said in 2001, she went to surgery for the sole purpose of removing benign tumours from her body, but when she awoke she discovered she had “cup-size bigger breasts”.

“When I was unbandaged, I discovered that I had a full cup-size bigger breasts, ones that he said: ‘go better with your hip size’.

Stone released her book, titled The Beauty of Living Twice. In the book, Stone opens up about the stroke she had that cost her not only her health but her career, family and global fame.

The book gives a look into Stone’s efforts to rebuild her career, and her slow but promising journey to a healthy life.

The star has never been afraid to speak on important issues. In June, she also shared that she has suffered nine miscarriages in her life.

She commented on an Instagram post where dancer Peta Murgatroyd opened up about losing a pregnancy. Stone said there isn’t a platform for women to discuss the “profound loss” of a pregnancy.

“I lost nine children by miscarriage. It’s no small thing physically, nor emotionally, yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure.

“Instead of receiving much-needed compassion, empathy and healing which we so need, female health and wellness – left to the care of the male ideology – has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort.”