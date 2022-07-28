Black dogs are losing their culture – Somizi

Kaunda Selisho

Anyone who knows Idols SA judge, Somizi Mhlongo, knows that he is very proud of his culture and a fierce advocate for all things cultural on the continent.

He is also known for sharing his thoughts in short video format about anything and everything, and the latest topic he addressed was how he feels as though black dogs are “losing their culture”.

“This one is dedicated to black parents of dogs, do you hear me? Black parents of dogs, I’m worried about the dogs, the black dogs losing their culture, their tradition. Black parents of dogs, stop talking to dogs in English. Speak to your dogs in their mother tongue.”



He argued that pets cared for by black people are becoming Westernised and have lost their way when it comes to doing things like “digging in dustbins”, making noise outside at night and just running around, unsupervised in the street.

“Now dogs are sleeping in bed, being told ‘sit boo boo, sit’.”

He hilariously remarked that they don’t even know the song Izinja (meaning dogs) by Mapaputsi.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Dogs help catch undesirable giant African snails

“Black dogs these days don’t know what it means to go ‘tsek! Voetsek Bobby, Voetsek.”

Somizi added that they don’t know their ancestors and placed the onus on Black parents of dogs to “preserve the culture”.

Picture for illustration purposes.

His joke was well received by famous friends – Thabsie, Kelly Khumalo and Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Brinnette Seopela.

“They don’t even chase izigebengu [criminals] anymore… Instead, they have social media accounts,” commented @mnqobinxumalo.

“When I catch you sisi! when you know better you do better for [your] Pup bethuna,” added Moshe Ndiki, who recently held a lavish funeral for his puppy after its untimely passing.

Many others took to the comments to laugh at themselves for treating their pups like babies and contributing to the phenomenon the Idols SA judge joked about.

READ NEXT: Lasizwe and Mohale, a match made in pettiness