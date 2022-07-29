‘Hip hop did that’– Nadia Nakai buys a new house

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Rapper Nadia Nakai says she’s reaping the rewards of her hip hip career after purchasing her first home.

The Bragga artist shared on Thursday, a picture of herself standing outside a double-storey home with a pool in the background.

She captioned it: “Praise God! I finally bought a house! Hip Hop did that! Thank You! #BraggaOnTheDeed. God’s timing.”

Congratulations poured in for Nadia Nakai from many celebrity friends, including from her boyfriend AKA.

Picture: Screengrab/ Instagram @nadianakai

Picture: Screengrab/ Instagram @nadianakai

Nadia Nakai and Aka’s relationship appears to be getting serious after she revealed she would love to have his “babies one day”.

They have been dating for a couple of months. Nakai says they were friends for years before going romantic.

READ NEXT: Nadia Nakai says she would ‘love to have AKA’s babies one day’

In her music career, she released new music last week, a track titled Not The Same featuring Lucasraps.

Warner Music described the single as ‘a diss song at its core’ in a statement, adding that the single is void of maliciousness or a specific target as Nakai maintains that she fashions and operates in her own lane.

Nadia has been teasing behind the scenes of the making of the music video. It’s unclear when it will be released, but the rapper is riding the wave of its early success.

She will perform at the Miss South Africa pageant finale on August 13, at SunBet Arena at Times Square in Tshwane. The Miss SA organisation said Nadia is “one of the country’s hottest female rappers and TV personalities”.

They added having her grace the stage made sense, particularly after she was nominated for Artist of the Decade at the 2021 South African Hip Hop Awards.

Nadia said after the announcement: “Our motto for this year is go BIG or go HOME!”

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: ‘Kinda slaps, no cap’ – fans react to Nadia Nakai’s new single