‘Self-hate on fleek’: Black men with short hair just male ‘women in weaves’, says Ntsiki Mazwai

Controversial poet, social commentary purveyor and anti-weave advocate Ntsiki Mazwai has set her sights on a new target; black men who get “fade” or “brush cut” style haircuts.

She poked fun at them earlier this week and compared them to women who wear weaves.

“Black men with no hair and brush cuts are no different from women in weaves… Self-hate on fleek… You chop it off before it shows your blackness,” she tweeted.

Her comments come on the heels of a discussion about DJ Sbu’s appearance which many would say has “declined” over the years.

The comments about DJ Sbu come after a recent image of the entrepreneur was shared on social media alongside old images of him from a time when people say they believe he looked better.

“Wait dj Sbu is trending because YOU hate what a real black person looks like??? Your self-hate is retarded guys. YOU’RE NOT WELL,” remarked Ntsiki.

Most of Ntsiki Mazwai’s followers found her comments amusing, but a large number of men were not happy with the comparison.

Talking crap just so you can cause outrage & trend has become a very effective marketing tool for our celebrities. Controversy really does spark debate. https://t.co/BSm7ptEfDZ— Someone's Son ???? (@RealUrbanChild) July 29, 2022

“[There] goes the keepers of blackness. What you need to know black people are not the same we are not homogenous. Asifani nge [we are not the same when it comes to] culture, customs and lineage, so don’t group black people as some sort of one united people who should do the same thing just because they are ‘black men,’” replied @NgcwinaM.

“You need help Ntsiki,” added @Son_of_Azania.

“Yoh not even close sisi. Usually, you [are] on point but you missed this one. Shorter hair makes your skin better and is less maintenance. No other reason,” responded @LightlySalty0.

There were also people who argued that Ntsiki Mazwai is not as “natural” as she chastises others for not being, because she wears makeup and gets her nails done.

Fetch us how when she's not natural herself?— Advocate (@advocate_of_men) July 28, 2022

You always color your lips— Advocate (@advocate_of_men) July 28, 2022

Uqhunywe yintsango wena!!!!



You wear pants; use gadgets and material designed by the other race. U even address the bald gents in English then you wanna talk self hate.

Some of your poetry is in English ????????‍♂️



Yaz uyi sdididi NX!!! https://t.co/l200BzPdaF— The Gr8 (@MandlaLx) July 29, 2022

In the end, Ntsiki Mazwai said she had no idea why she was even defending DJ Sbu.

“I don’t even know why I’m defending that dj because that other time… He picked a side… And it wasn’t mine.”

Black men out here dragging me instead of sending me money is toxic!!!!!!!!— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) July 29, 2022

