Crystal Renay and Ne-Yo call it quits after 8 years of cheating

Lerato Maimela

Another celebrity marriage is headed for Doomsville after Crystal Renay Smith took to social media to announce that she will be filing for a divorce from her American singer husband, Ne-Yo.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Crystal shared a statement through a post where she revealed that she would be calling it quits from her marriage with the singer.

Crystal’s decision to separate from the Let Me Love You hitmaker comes four months after the pair renewed their wedding vows.

In the shocking post, the mother-of-three revealed that Ne-Yo has been unfaithful throughout their 6 years of marriage, and that he has been seeing numerous other women for the past 8 years.

“8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected. Every last one of them,” said Smith.

She then went on to express how heartbroken and disgusted she is by her husband and his infidelities, and then made it clear that she can no longer stay in an unhappy marriage and will also no longer protect Ne-Yo and his affairs from the public.

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t,” said Crystal Smith.

Crystal then mentioned that the only blessing she has gained from her marriage to the So Sick hitmaker are the three beautiful children that they share, and shared with her followers that she is finally choosing to put her happiness, respect and mental health first.

“I choose me, I choose my happiness and health, and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache,” said Smith.

The mother-of-three ended off her statement by asking that people stop sharing videos and pictures of her estranged husband cheating, because whatever else he has to do from here on out is no longer her business.

“I ask that you all please stop sending me videos or information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern,” said Crystal.

She also ended off the statement by making it clear that she does not have any hate for Ne-Yo, and that she has decided to love herself, stand tall, and keep her head high.

“I am not a victim. I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best,” said the mother-of-two.

Taking to twitter, Ne-Yo responded to Crystal’s claims through a tweet where he said that they will both deal with their marital issues behind closed doors for the sake of their children, because he believes that personal matters should not be addressed and discussed on public platforms.

"For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”— NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) July 31, 2022

