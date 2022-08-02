Ard Matthews to sail Cape2Rio on boat commissioned by SA navy in 1966

Citizen Reporter

One of South Africa’s most prized singers, song writers and award-winning artists, Ard Matthews will be embarking on the adventure of a lifetime early next year.

The lead singer of popular South African band, Just Jinjer announced in a statement on Monday evening that he will take part in the 50th celebration of the Cape2Rio race, in a vessel that originally took the trip to Rio 50 years ago in the inaugural race.

Ard Matthews bought the boat in early 2020 after it was sold into the private sector.

The Impossible Machine formerly known as The Howard Davis was commissioned by the SA navy in 1966. For the next 25 years, the boat was used for sail training and navigational exercises by SAMNA General Botha.

In 1971, The Howard Davis competed in the inaugural Cape2Rio race under the command of Captain Phil Nankin, and subsequently completed several Atlantic Ocean crossings to South America.

However, twenty years later in 1991, due to restructuring in the budget as well as the training syllabus of the Academy, the boat was sold into the private sector.

While Matthews had his Skipper’s ticket commercially endorsed by SAMSA and is currently in the final stages of upgrading to Offshore Yachtmaster, he will be joined by an experienced crew for the Cape2Rio race.

His team so far consist of Tavish McKenzie, Jules Lambert, Victor Kapurura and Joe Heywood.

The Cape2Rio race takes place every three years, between the Royal Cape Yacht Club and the Iate Clube do Rio De Janeiro. It’s a daunting but thrilling cross-Atlantic adventure of on average of 22 days.

Matthews will have a mobile studio on the boat with the aim of continuing his recordings, all while documenting as much as possible for the world to see.

“The Impossible Machine will represent a constant voyage of hope and ocean-saving initiatives and will naturally join the fight to reduce global warming and plastic pollution. She will promote the importance of strengthening the immune system, by educating people about the powerful properties that have always existed in nature,” he said.

*Compiled by Xanet Scheepers.