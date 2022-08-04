Kaya defends Dineo’s ‘toxic’ work behaviour citing ‘rank’ as the reason

Listeners of Kaya 959 have shared their strong opinions on the hosting dynamic between Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka on their breakfast show.
A snippet of the duo’s interactions went viral this week, showing Ranaka in an unflattering light, interrupting Phenduka whilst they interview a guest.
Phenduka is even seen raising his hands for Ranaka to recognise him, as he wants to ask a question, however, she ignores him.
Many people jumped to share their opinions on what they have heard on the show and how they have interpreted Ranaka and Phenduka’s work relationship.
There was even a purported open letter calling on Kaya to take action against Ranaka’s “bullying” and “toxic” work behaviour.
Phenduka is also co-host of the popular Podcast and Chill with MacG, and their vocal support base has lent their voices on the matter as well.
Parts of the open letter reads: “We demand Dineo stop bullying, outsmarting, belittling or overpowering Sol Phenduka as it appears in front of our eye and vehemently tries to outshine him. As that adds to the stats and perpetuates GBV on our great black men.”
Kaya’s managing director, Sibondile Mtyali, said in a press statement that Ranaka is the lead presenter on Kaya 959 Breakfast while Phenduka is a co-host.
“We are aware that a female lead anchor on a breakfast show is unusual in the SA radio landscape, but we have full confidence in both Dineo and Sol’s talent and their ability to navigate the dynamics of the show.”
It appears Kaya did listen to listeners, as some praised the station for changing the host’s interaction, but Twitter users couldn’t help but take several digs at Ranaka.
It was announced in June by Kaya that the media personalities will be taking over from Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlophe. There was controversy on how the station handled their departure.
At the time Kaya explained they will be moved to the nighttime shift.
There were multiple reports that Hlophe and Msengana did not have a high listenership on their show and weren’t attracting advertisers.