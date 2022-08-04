Kaya defends Dineo’s ‘toxic’ work behaviour citing ‘rank’ as the reason

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Listeners of Kaya 959 have shared their strong opinions on the hosting dynamic between Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka on their breakfast show.

A snippet of the duo’s interactions went viral this week, showing Ranaka in an unflattering light, interrupting Phenduka whilst they interview a guest.

Phenduka is even seen raising his hands for Ranaka to recognise him, as he wants to ask a question, however, she ignores him.

Sol Phenduka now has to raise hands so that Dineo can give him a chance to speak its tough pic.twitter.com/watkDB72G2 — #GunFreeMzansi (@tumeloditle) August 2, 2022

Many people jumped to share their opinions on what they have heard on the show and how they have interpreted Ranaka and Phenduka’s work relationship.

There was even a purported open letter calling on Kaya to take action against Ranaka’s “bullying” and “toxic” work behaviour.

Phenduka is also co-host of the popular Podcast and Chill with MacG, and their vocal support base has lent their voices on the matter as well.

Parts of the open letter reads: “We demand Dineo stop bullying, outsmarting, belittling or overpowering Sol Phenduka as it appears in front of our eye and vehemently tries to outshine him. As that adds to the stats and perpetuates GBV on our great black men.”

An open letter to @KayaON959 by one of the listeners of the 959 Breakfast Show.



The concerned listener starts by addressing the unacceptable and toxic behavior by Dineo Ranaka towards Sol Phenduka.



The listener further calls out Dineo Ranaka for bullying and belittling Sol. pic.twitter.com/HmWG420PPy— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) August 2, 2022

Kaya’s managing director, Sibondile Mtyali, said in a press statement that Ranaka is the lead presenter on Kaya 959 Breakfast while Phenduka is a co-host.

“We are aware that a female lead anchor on a breakfast show is unusual in the SA radio landscape, but we have full confidence in both Dineo and Sol’s talent and their ability to navigate the dynamics of the show.”

It appears Kaya did listen to listeners, as some praised the station for changing the host’s interaction, but Twitter users couldn’t help but take several digs at Ranaka.

So nice to here Sol Phenduka 's voice this morning ????????#959Breakfast and Dineo Ranaka sounds sexy Engaging Sol ❤❤ well done ! pic.twitter.com/5LeeI0RH2f— Siyavana Nkanyi (@Cappela_TMG) August 4, 2022

If Sol Phenduka was a woman they’d say he’s being abused at work… To be honest he’s being misused & abused. Sol is a very smart guy why would he be a co-host & not co-anchor. I bet he’d score high than Dineo in an IQ test but alas he needs chillers to have his back. We’re LOYAL!— GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) August 2, 2022

Thanks to Kaya FM, Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka for sorting that mess out.



Now there is a perfect flow in the studio. #kayafm959— MR PANACHE???????? (@MrPanache) August 3, 2022

Dineo Ranaka marriage lasted 4 months because she couldn’t listen to a man



What make y’all think she will listen to Sol Phenduka.— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) August 2, 2022

Sol Phenduka bringing up the issue toxic baby mamas on Kaya Fm right next to Dineo Ranaka ????????????????????????????‍♂️

Sol is wild ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/0HdIwV1By1— Truthteller (@Truthte83602973) August 3, 2022

It was announced in June by Kaya that the media personalities will be taking over from Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlophe. There was controversy on how the station handled their departure.

At the time Kaya explained they will be moved to the nighttime shift.

There were multiple reports that Hlophe and Msengana did not have a high listenership on their show and weren’t attracting advertisers.