Khloe Kardashian welcomes second child with Tristan Thompson

Sandisiwe Mbhele

After much controversy over the news that Khloe Kardashian was expecting a second child with her serial cheating former partner, Tristan Thompson, the couple has welcomed their bundle of joy.

In July, the former partners announced they were expecting their second child through a surrogate.

The reality TV personality representative confirmed the news in a statement that was shared with Daily Mail.

The pair have a child together – four-year-old daughter, True.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.

“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” said the statement read.

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian is expecting baby No. 2 with ex-bae Tristan Thompson

Thompson, a basketball player, often makes headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Most notably the frequent cheating scandals when he was still with The Kardashians star. They officially split up in January this year.

US media reported on Saturday they had welcomed a baby boy. Khloe’s representative confirmed the news however did not give out further information.

The exes first started dating in 2016. Over a year later, Khloe welcomed their first child, True, in 2018.

She has been open in the past that she is willing to have another baby with Thompson despite their ups and downs.

When the reports of the surrogacy surfaced, Khloe made it clear she was not back with Thomspon. The two celebrities asked for privacy and kindness as the internet went on overdrive.

Thompson has clearly moved on, as he was spotted with a new woman during a vacation in Greece recently.

A video of him with the mystery woman went viral, just days after the surrogacy news, as people assumed he was still with Khloe.

In the video, he is seen walking hand-in-hand with a mystery woman who resembles most of the women he has been linked to since the beginning of his relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

Thompson, 31, has two children with two other women from previous relationships.

READ NEXT: Tristan Thompson spotted with new woman ahead of the birth of his child