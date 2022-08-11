PICS: Kelly Khumalo goes Greek and gives us a peek

Lerato Maimela

Gospel and R&B singer Kelly Khumalo’s busy life is currently placed on hold as she has dashed off to south eastern Europe for a fabulous Greece vacation.

The reality television star took to social media on Tuesday to share a selfie of herself in Athens, as well as a video of the stunning capital city from a restaurant which she visited for a drink.

Khumalo then took full advantage of the sunset and golden hour, and posed for a few pictures in front of the sun with the gorgeous Athens landscape in the background.

“Can’t wait to explore the land of my forefather Zeus,” said Khumalo in the caption of her post.

On Wednesday, the singer hit the streets of Greece in a blue see-through mesh dress that showed her banging body and a black two piece thong bikini set.

“Hitting the streets of Greece in a @tsotsiki accompanied by @lrtsbikiniblog,” said Khumalo.

Wednesday also served as a day for Khumalo to explore the iconic landmarks in Greece. The singer visited the Acropolis of Athens which was a home for kings, a mythical home of the gods, a citadel, and now a famous tourist attraction.

Taking to social media, the reality tv star shared pictures she took of the Temple of Zeus, which was the largest and most important building at Olympia.

Life with Kelly Khumalo

On a snippet of the most recent episode of Life with Kelly Khumalo the singer is seen in the studio struggling with certain notes and having a small disagreement with her producer, Mondli Ngcobo.

After a couple of failed attempts to get the note and lines right, Khumalo stops the song and said that she does not like the note or line which she is expected to sing, and Ngcobo tells her that they are going to have a problem if she continues to do his job on his behalf.

“We’re going to have a problem. I am the producer,” said Ngcobo.

Khumalo then said that she understands, but she also has to have a say because she wants to be happy with how she sounds on her songs.

“I know that but I also have to be happy, right,” said Khumalo

Ngcobo then stressed once again that although she may not be happy with how she sounds in the moment, she cannot do his job for her because she will then make it difficult for him to work with her.

“Yes but don’t do my job. We’re going to have a problem,” added Ngcobo.

During her interview session on the episode, Khumalo explained that she works with perfectionists, and that she sometimes does not have the free will to do what she wants and has to listen to her team members because she knows that in the end, that is what is best for her upcoming album.

Here are some pictures from Kelly Khumalo’s Greece vacation:

Kelly Khumalo on vacation. Pictures: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo on vacation. Pictures: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo on vacation. Pictures: Instagram

Temples of Zeus. Picture: Instagram

Temples of Zeus. Picture: Instagram