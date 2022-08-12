Watch: Tommy Lee posts NSFW image on social media

‘New York Post’ reports that the 59-year-old Mötley Crüe drummer posted the NSFW image to Instagram early on Aug. 11.
”Over 1.4 million followers saw it before it was eventually deleted. Lee’s wife, Brittany Furlan, commented, “OH MY GOD,” when she saw the picture. Others commented on the image as well. “Well I didn’t expect this when I opened Instagram.” – Fan, via Instagram.
“Wrong app, babe.” – Grindr, via Instagram. ‘New York Post’ reports that the image has also been shared to Twitter.
The full-frontal NSFW image has been taken down on Instagram and Facebook, but it’s not clear whether Lee himself removed it.
The Mötley Crüe drummer is known for these types of images.
Lee has a history of sharing his genitalia with the public, most notably in his 1995 sex tape with Pamela Anderson.
