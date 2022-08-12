Watch: Tommy Lee posts NSFW image on social media

Tracy Lee Stark

‘New York Post’ reports that the 59-year-old Mötley Crüe drummer posted the NSFW image to Instagram early on Aug. 11.

”Over 1.4 million followers saw it before it was eventually deleted. Lee’s wife, Brittany Furlan, commented, “OH MY GOD,” when she saw the picture. Others commented on the image as well. “Well I didn’t expect this when I opened Instagram.” – Fan, via Instagram.

why did tommy lee post his entire penis on instagram ????Brittany come get your man ???? pic.twitter.com/lVcKcp8Kex— Ema_Pereira (@Erika_MPP) August 11, 2022

“Wrong app, babe.” – Grindr, via Instagram. ‘New York Post’ reports that the image has also been shared to Twitter.

Innocently clicking Tommy Lee in trending because I thought he was dead and instead, I got his willy. pic.twitter.com/qfwzqUlzY9— twitch.tv/PrismaticKitsune ???????? #TeamWildfire ???????? (@BabyyKitsunee) August 11, 2022

The full-frontal NSFW image has been taken down on Instagram and Facebook, but it’s not clear whether Lee himself removed it.

The Mötley Crüe drummer is known for these types of images.

my mom’s reaction to tommy lee’s nudes is actually insane pic.twitter.com/32WnrpjeII— kylee jenner (@kyliebiguh) August 12, 2022

Lee has a history of sharing his genitalia with the public, most notably in his 1995 sex tape with Pamela Anderson.

Now read: Cunning linguist SK Khoza to star in steamy e.tv show ‘The Black Door’