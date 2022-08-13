Kaunda Selisho

Following his statement denouncing his portrayal in the Showmax special Mohale: On The Record, Queer rights activist and media personality Thami Dish has served Somizi’s ex-husband with a letter of demand.

The letter of demand accuses Mohale, as well as the production house responsible for the special, of “intentionally and wrongfully” publishing and broadcasting “certain, untruthful, defamatory and untested statements” about Thami Dish (real name Thami Kotlolo).

His legal team then took objection to an inference made in the show that he was rooting for Somizi and Mohale’s relationship, calling it an allegation alongside the inference that Thami witnessed the physical abuse Mohale went through.

They further accused Mohale and the production team of making a calculated move to tarnish his reputation by mentioning him in the show and claimed that this was harming his personal and professional reputation as well as his ability to draw an income in future.

Thami was recently cast in a role on Netflix’s local production, Justice Served.

Thami Dish’s legal demands against Mohale

The legal letter then concludes by making a number of demands.

The first being that the parties addressed in the letter of demand “cease and desist from making and/or broadcasting any false, malicious and defamatory statements against Thami or sharing any such material.

The letter of demand from Thami Dish to Mohale Motaung | Pictures: Twitter / @philmphela

The second demand is that the parties addressed retract the “statements” in question and simultaneously issue an apology within 48 hours of receiving the legal letter.

The third demand is the one that has gotten everyone talking. It dictates that the parties involved should pin the apologies at the top of their social media platforms (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook) for a period of three months.

Pinned posts are considered prime real estate in the world of social media and are often reserved for the promotion of valuable content.

What happens if they don’t comply?

The letter of demand from Thami Dish to Mohale Motaung | Pictures: Twitter / @philmphela

Well, if they don’t comply, the letter concludes with a threat of legal action that will seek to get a court order to force them to comply.



Thami’s legal team also stated that they would seek a punitive cost order plus damages to the tune of R1 million when approaching the courts.

