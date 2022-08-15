Could Mihlali Ndamasi face reputational damage like Katlego Maboe?

Lerato Maimela

Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe are once again at the top of trending topic charts and this time around haters seem to be after their pay cheques.

Twitter blogger Musa Khawula took to social media on Sunday to share a petition which he had started to get international and local brands to pull out from working with the YouTuber, all because of her controversial relationship with Sidambe.

The petition had many of Mihlali’s fans and followers up in arms as they did not understand why Musa would want to ruin her career, and most said that a petition to get Musa cancelled should be in the works for all the damage he has done to many people’s reputations.

Coming for Mihlali's bag actually screams jealousy and witchcraft. I mean HOW DO YOU STOP somebody's bag? — Clement Thagatsho Molobela (@Thagatsho) August 14, 2022

We should not allow what happened to Katlego Maboe to happen to Mihlali…



we actually don't like people like Musa and the 1000 people that signed that bogus petition in our midst…— ♥️ke Rakgadi ♥️ (@nthabs5) August 14, 2022

I am not a fan of Mihlali and the whole love triangle



But this is pure witchcraft, le baloyi lena pic.twitter.com/HJh489INk1— Ntshieng ???????? (@LeratoN_) August 14, 2022

Someone must be paying musa to destroy Mihlali because there’s no way ????— Mia. (@mbalii_mia) August 14, 2022

Can't we start a petition to NOT cancel mihlali ????????‍♀️?— thee fruit???? (@xolimichelle) August 14, 2022

Musa Khawula is one vile human being



Killed someone and carries on as if nothing happened



Made Lerato Kganyago's life hell caused her to lose a baby



And now has a personal vendetta against Mihlali even started a petition for her to lose sponsors



This is who yall support pic.twitter.com/K0gc5QIF5O— Ntshieng ???????? (@LeratoN_) August 14, 2022

Since Musa Khawula is adamant in jeopardizing Mihlali 's career… We might as well start reporting all he's social media accounts and also start a partition for him to be removed from ukhozi and simply boycott anything associated with him #musa— MIHLALI_N STAN ACC (@koki_maverick1) August 14, 2022

On the other hand, although Sidambe had claimed that his relationship with Ndamase came after he and his wife decided to call their marriage quits, many tweeps felt that the negative response Mihlali was getting for dating a legally married man was fair and just.

ALSO READ: PICS: Somizi jets off to Mauritius as Mohale doccie airs

So much so that they even took it further to compare the social media influencer with television personality Katlego Maboe who experienced a knock in his career due to the cheating scandal he was involved in back in 2019.

Their argument is not that it is okay to ruin someones reputation over issues that may have happened in their personal affairs, but that because Maboe was dealt a tough hand in cancel culture which lead to his suspension from Expresso, as well as the end of partnerships he had with brands including Outsurance, then Mihlali should receive the same treatment.

Feminist are mad that people signed that petition for brands stop working with Mihlali. But when Katlego Maboe lost everything for cheating they were celebrating. Let's keep the same energy.— S T A R (@JustStar_) August 14, 2022

I need to sign that thing because when they attacked also got Katlego Maboe fired from his shows.Somebody share the link— I'm not from 63rd .???? (@MindofBkay) August 14, 2022

Yall Hella funny and you move weird, the time Katlego Maboe was caught for a cheating scandal y'all we're happy to see him lose gigs,mara When it's your fave girl taking and flaunting another man's husband you stick with her,you even light candles for Mihlali to get More bags— insta lives with the Great (@Mpolokeng_elton) August 15, 2022

Y’all Jeopardised Katlego Maboe and Jub Jub including MacG’s career but when it is done by Mihlali now y’all have feelings ?? Strange????— Dr.STAN_KRUGER???????? (@krugersville) August 15, 2022

Since Sunday evening, more than 2 000 people signed Musa Khawula’s petition. On the same evening, another petition was created by Mihlali’s fans to get Khawula cancelled for his cyber bullying behaviour as well as all the crimes he committed in his past.

“Musa has been bullying people for a very long time hiding behind his “angsabi muntu” and “I said what I said attitude”, this has to stop.

“We’re not doing this for Mihlali Ndamase but it’s for all the people he’s bullied before and the one’s he’ll bully in future,” the petition said.