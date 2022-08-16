‘People are entitled to their opinon’ – Mihlali Ndamase breaks her silence

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Popular content creator Mihlali Ndamase and businessman Leeroy Sidambe’s relationship has been a hot topic for several months and the beauty creator has finally broken her silence.

Sidambe cleared the air over the weekend about his relationship status after there was confusion about whether or not he was still with his estranged wife Mary Jane.

In a statement, Sidambe characterised his split from Mary Jane as a separation and stated that he tried to make the process as amicable as possible for the sake of the children he shares with Mary Jane.

The businessman claimed he started the process of ending his marriage in March and according to his lawyers he is legally separated, “ this meant that my estranged wife and I were free to live our lives as we saw fit,” he said.

After Sidambe released his statement, Ndamase appeared on Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka’s breakfast show on Kaya 959 on Monday morning.

The big elephant in the room was addressed in a coy way after Ndamase changed her Twitter handle to “Hot Topic Ndamase.”

The beauty influencer said the change was due to her being the main topic in a lot of conversations on social media.

“Since I am the hot topic, let me own it”. Ranaka asked her how she felt about the “topical things” said about her.

Ndamase answered: “I try not to read much into it but everyone is entitled in sharing their opinion, that is what you sign up for when you are in a public space. They allowed to share, they allowed to talk.”

The digital creator adds she has intentionally separated her personal life and her business, explaining she finds no “need to seek validation from people” and tries to silence the outside noise.

The rest of the conversation was about Ndamase’s career in beauty, her goals to fund girl-based organisations and her business Malakyt, which helps consumers find beauticians around their area.

With the couple finally clearing their air, some netizens hoped this topic would be put to rest.

My question is, had Leeroy been in a relationship with any other girl and not Mihlali, were you guys going to drag her also? Or is it because ngu Mihlali ngoku? #mihlali— naMgwezani (@lindiwe_hlangus) August 15, 2022

This Mihlali and Leeroy content is being stuffed down our throats ????????????



Everyday ke lona on our TLs ????— KevCare (@KgosiKevin) August 16, 2022

I'm genuinely asking; is there a way I can block myself from seeing anything related to Mihlali , Leeroy & DJ Zinhle?

I have nothing personal against these individuals but I feel like I'm being held hostage by Twitter to read about them.— Denny Afrika (@Denny1ZW) August 15, 2022

I love how Dineo & Sol were so gracious and didn’t try to capitalise on the negativity.Focused more on your brand & not the messy bits…loved that ????— Lee4Real (@Lee4Real2) August 15, 2022

