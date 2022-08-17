WATCH: Zozi Tunzi’s bodyguard receives backlash for gesture towards Makhadzi

Lerato Maimela

Miss South Africa 2022 took place over the past weekend, and South African Venda star Makhadzi as well as other public figures attended the event dressed to impress to watch Ndavi Nokeri being crowned as this years titleholder.

On the judging panel sat South African advocate and professor of law – Thulisile Madonsela, Miss Universe 2021 – Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019 – Zozibini Tunzi, award winning investigative television journalist – Devi Sanaree Govender, Miss World 2014 – Rolene Strauss, Miss South Africa 1990 – Suzette van der Merwe, as well as actress and businesswoman – Thando Thabete.

During the Miss South Africa 2022 crowning ceremony, Venda star Makhadzi got the chance to meet Zozibini Tunzi who won the beauty pageant in 2019.

In a video that has quickly gone viral, Tunzi is seen making her way to the singer to embrace her in a warm and friendly hug, but Makhadzi is then quickly shuffled to the side away from Tunzi.

Makhadzi meets Zozi and Thuli Madonsela???? pic.twitter.com/ySfofWC1AZ— M A K H A D Z I Stan (@Khadzinator) August 15, 2022

Although the moment happened really quickly, tweeps spotted Tunzi’s shocked and disappointed reaction towards her bodyguard’s behaviour after she had stepped forward to give Makhadzi a hug.

The meet and greet moment touched many people’s hearts as they were happy to see the two unproblematic and loveable public figures showing love and kindness towards each other.

However, the video stirred some fury from some tweeps who were upset with how the Zwivhuya hitmaker was treated by the bodyguard, and felt that Tunzi should have checked him and told him off in that exact moment.

While the video may have shown Tunzi’s bodyguard being harsh and overly dramatic with the way in which he handled the singer, a few understood that he may have mistaken Makhadzi for a fan, and that he was just doing his job to protect the 2019 Miss Universe.

Here are some Twitter reactions from the meet and greet moment between Makhadzi and Zozi:

That video of Makhadzi hugging Zozi and greet the former PP warms my heart, I love Makhadzi.❤️— Xesibe (@MzoliN) August 16, 2022

Hawu chief, he was simply doing his job. It's up to Zozi to put him at ease. https://t.co/R32NLtGsta— Don Pentecost ™ (@_NjabuloMkhize) August 17, 2022

People saw a 5 second clip and are here saying ZOZI should have checked her bodyguard. You based all that in 5 seconds?? wheeee niyathanda to put people under microscope. she probably did, but you won't know because all you saw is 5 seconds.— Andiswa (@Andiswa_PLK) August 17, 2022

Love love Makhadzi! Zozi should have checked her security & set him straight though… haykhona https://t.co/UWyjFpqIqf— Matshidiso Madia (@tshidi_lee) August 17, 2022

Makhadzi humbly moved away instead of an even more disruptive 'Do you know who I am' tantrum when the bodyguard typically bodyguarded. Awwww man ???????? https://t.co/8gzLmRsxY4— Winston Brothelhill (@iamkagi_styles) August 16, 2022