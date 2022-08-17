‘Driver after robot!’ Chicken Licken’s new ad has SA in stitches

Sandisiwe Mbhele

This is a partnership that Chicken Licken should probably look into after viewing their latest TV advertisement.

The chicken franchise often strikes gold with its commercials and marketing strategies. Known for their great sense of humour, incorporating current affairs with touches of comedy, their new advert is no different.

It sees the funny dialogue of two men preparing to board a flight, however, they have never been on a plane.

The Chicken Licken ad titled “The Licken adventures of Noko Mashaba”, sees Noko rushing with his uncle to not miss their flight in the latest promotion of their Hotwings Party 16.

In the entire ad, Noko’s uncle keeps comparing his flight experience to being on a taxi. Making comments such as “I don’t want to sit in the front. I don’t want to be blamed for missing change”.

With Noko quickly rebutting this, telling him “this is not a Quantum!”.

16 Hotwings emoyeni ✈️ because craving. pic.twitter.com/ulM8xNMClk— Chicken Licken® (@ChickenLickenSA) August 12, 2022

There is more hilarious dialogue as Noko’s uncle complains about the aircon temperature onboard, saying he doesnt “want to catch the flu” and referring to the pilot as “the driver”.

The shot of the advert then pans to an air hostess offering them food, asking “chicken or beef?”.

Noko’s uncle replies; “My child, I’d like the Chicken Licken Hotwings Party 16”. Both gentlemen are in shock when the air hostess informs them they don’t offer that on the flight.

A bewildered Noko says: “You want us to fly with a craving?”. An angst Uncle adds he wants the plane to be stopped immediately, however, the air hostess says that can’t be done.

Noko shouts: “Hey, driver!” after robot”, a common saying when a passenger on a taxi wants to get off at their reached destination. The two men clearly wanted to get off the flight to get their hot wings cravings satisfied.

The ad has nearly 300 000 views on Twitter, with viewers praising the ad’s execution.

Chicken Licken ads never miss???????????????? https://t.co/X7ZJ71Vqst— FamilyDlamean (@Mndeni_Dlamean) August 16, 2022

I am willing to pay top dollar for Chicken Licken and Nandos' marketing teams to compete against each other???????????? https://t.co/VXQahJ75BX— ????Futuristic Transcendence ???? OUT NOW (@undr_skr) August 12, 2022

In June, the franchise was helping a real-life bachelor from Soweto, a musician named Jamie, to find love. The ad was aptly named “Love Me Tender” after their new burger. It was emphasised by Chicken Licken that Jamie is not an actor, potential suitors had to sign up and create a profile on the tenderapp.co.za website to stand a chance to meet Jamie.

After a two-month search, Jamie found the one, her name is Sive and she features in part two of the Love me Tender burger TV commercial.