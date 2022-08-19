TKZee’s Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala to be laid to rest on Friday

Faizel Patel

Late Kwaito legend Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala, who was part of the legendary Kwaito group TKZee will be laid to rest on Friday in Johannesburg.

The funeral service is expected to take place at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on Friday morning before proceeding to the Westpark Cemetery, where he will be buried.

The 45-year-old Tshabalala ​​passed away last week after suffering an epileptic seizure which was the result of a brain injury from a car crash in 2001.

It is believed that the 45-year-old musician was with his girlfriend at the time of his passing.

TKZee is known for hits like We Love This Place, Phalafala and their now infamous collaboration with the current Manchester United coach, Benni McCarthy, Shibobo.

Tributes have been pouring in for the late Tshabalala with many describing him as a true lyricist that changed the kwaito landscape.

“Tokollo was a son, brother, cousin, mentor, guardian and a great artist who inspired many,” the Tshabalala family said in a press statement. “As a family, we would like to thank everyone for the immense outpour of love, condolences and well wishes.”

Another memorial service for Magesh is set for next Wednesday St. Stithians Chapel in in Sandton from 2pm to 5pm.

Anele Tembe’s death

Meanwhile, the Western Cape police have denied reports that investigations into Anele ‘Nellie’ Tembe’s death have been completed.

This after there were reports from publications such as City Press that the police had “concluded” their investigation.

Tembe was the fiancée of popular rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

The 23-year-old died on April 11, 2021, after she fell to her death at a hotel during the couple’s trip in Cape Town, where AKA was scheduled to perform.

It is believed that Tembe had taken her own life. Inquest dockets, investigations and probes are standard in the cases where the deceased died of “natural causes”.

