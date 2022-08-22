Social media reacts to Faith Nketsi’s husband reportedly being broke

Sandisiwe Mbhele

More reports have surfaced claiming that reality TV star and content creator Faith Nketsi’s husband Nzuzo Njilo is having money troubles.

The couple welcomed their first child last week, a son named Sky Njilo. The news came as a surprise after Nketsi vehemently denied the pregnancy for months.

Nketsi and Njilo had a traditional wedding in April, when the pregnancy rumours swirled. Faith’s husband is the son of the former mayor of Msunduzi Municipality – Themba Njilo.

The City Press reported that Nzuzo Njilo pleaded “poverty” after debt collectors arrived at his door, in his Hyde Park home.

The publication claims the young businessman owes nearly R1 million as debt collectors attempted to collect furniture at his home to repay the outstanding amount.

The debt collectors arrived after Bazuka Attorneys was granted a high court order on July 29, to attach Njilo’s movable properties and auction them off.

The money would be used to repay R978 104 he reportedly owes to Lund Industries. Lund Industries were allegedly defrauded by Njilo in March, after purchasing copper concentrate that he never delivered.

City Press referenced a source who claimed the sheriff only managed to recover household removable goods worth R350 000. Which included beds, a fridge, couches, television sets and a microwave.

Njilo and Nketsi’s relationship became public knowledge after he gifted her a Land Rover to mark their anniversary. However this car wasn’t bought, it was revealed that their Land Rover and Mercedes Benz are not owned by them but were rented from a car dealership in Sandton.

The debt collector told City Press they were disappointed with how much they managed to recover and alleged Njilo had been avoiding them the whole week.

Some social media users quickly reacted and compared Nketsi’s Land Rover situation to singer Moneoa Moshesh who trended over the weekend.

She claimed she was swindled and abused by her ex-boyfriend Phiwe Maphanga.

Moshesh claimed a car she thought Maphanga bought her, a Range Rover was placed under her name.

The bank was debiting the instalments from her account.

Fans were unhappy with how Njilo’s alleged money troubles were reported, as they argued that Nketsi’s name shouldn’t have been dragged into her husband’s problems.

Nketsi hasn’t addressed the reports, as she continued to promote the fourth season of her reality show, Have Faith on her social media pages.

So the Range Rover Nzuzo Njilo bought Faith Nketsi last year was actually just a rented car????



From Moneoa’s Range Rover to Faith’s, congratulate people but don’t envy their lives based on social media posts cause you never know what really going on. All that glitters is not gold pic.twitter.com/WUrHFJjEAe— TJ (@Amor_T_J) August 21, 2022

Eyy this situation of Faith Nketsi and Njilo it's really confusing, don't know if he's really broke or what.. I'll wait for him to tweet "You can't marry an it girl" that's when I'll believe now sh** hits the fan pic.twitter.com/V97iLIx991— K E T Λ B Λ ☄️ (@Paseka_Tshani1) August 21, 2022

Bathong, this guy has a name Nzuzo Njilo not Faith Nketsi's husband, baby girl just gave leave her alone. https://t.co/HHpMVwH712— ⭐???????? (@RiahVanR_) August 21, 2022