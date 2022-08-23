Royal news: George, Charlotte and Louis to join new school in Windsor

Lerato Maimela

In this royal news update the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be moving to their new home in Windsor where their three children George, Charlotte and Louis will be joining a new school.

Catherine and world renowned tennis player have partnered up to host a charity tennis open next month to raise funds for action for children and the Lawn Tennis Association’s Tennis Foundation, and Prince Charles says that he is nowhere near what he is portrayed to be on Netflix.

George, Charlotte and Louis to join new school in Windsor

The three children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to start a new school in Windsor next month.

This after Prince William and Kate Middleton made the decision to move to a new home in Windsor to start a new life, and also to be closer to the Queen.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte previously attended Thomas’s Prep School in London’s Battersea, while Prince Louis attended Willcock Nursery School.

According to reports made by The Sun, the school is a co-ed independent for children aged between three and thirteen, with boarding facilities.

The school also has many fun extra mural activities such as scuba diving, podcast making, golf, bee-keeping and tap dancing.

The school is well-known amongst the royals, and was previously attended by two of Queen Victoria’s grandsons, Prince Christian Victor and Prince Albert.

Speaking to The Sun, a source revealed that the Duke and Duchess are both excited to moving their children to a good school, especially one that encourages pupils to engage in as many sporting activities as possible, seeing as though their children love sports.

“Both William and Catherine are very keen to do the school run. Lambrook is very much sports focused and all three children do love their sport. George, Charlotte and Louis are very excited about going to school together,” said the source.

Kate William teams up with Rodger Federer for charity

World renowned tennis player, Roger Federer, and the Duchess of Cambridge will be joining forces to host a charity tennis open on 2 September 2022.

This charity event aims at raising funds for action for children and the Lawn Tennis Association’s Tennis Foundation.

In a statement released by Kensington Palace, it was said that Kate is passionate about supporting and encouraging young people to be involved in tennis, and that the event will be a wonderful opportunity for children to have a memorable and engaging tennis experience.

“Her Royal Highness is passionate about supporting grassroots tennis and encouraging young people from all backgrounds to become involved in the sport. The day of tennis in East London will provide children aged 8-15 with a memorable and engaging tennis experience,” said the statement.

At the tennis open, Federer will face off against other tennis players, and tickets to the event will be divided between the two causes and can be purchased from lavercup.com/tickets.

Prince Charles says he is nothing like the person he is portrayed to be on ‘The Crown’

Prince Charles has revealed in a private conversation that he is nothing like the person he is portrayed to be on ‘The Crown’.

Speaking at an event at the Edinburgh Fringe, Sarwar revealed that Prince Charles made it clear that he was nowhere near what he is portrayed to be on the Netflix documentary, and that he thought that was the best way to introduce himself during their private conversation.

“He came over and went, ‘Hello, nice to meet you all. I’m nowhere near how they potray me on Netflix. I thought that was a really interesting way of how you describe yourself’,” said Sarwar.

Sarwar then said that he could get intro trouble for revealing the details that were discussed during the conversation with the royal.

“I’m going to be in so much trouble for this because I don’t think you are meant to tell private conversations,” he said.

Although Prince Charles has never spoken publicly about the documentary, royal critics have said that his portrayal on the Netflix original may have been inaccurate and exaggerated.

When Charles youngest son Prince Harry spoke out about the documentary in an interview with James Cordon, he said that he was comfortable with The Crown because it gave the public an idea of the pressures of being in the royal family.

“It’s fictional… It’s not strictly accurate, of course not, but loosely it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that,” said the Duke of Sussex.