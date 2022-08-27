‘Bachelorette’ Qiniso Van Damme speaks out on Lee Thompson

Sandisiwe Mbhele

South Africa’s first Bachelorette Qiniso Van Damme has spoken out on reports of Lee Thompson’s downward spiral.

Van Damme had a happy ending in the local version of the international reality TV love show, The Bachelor. However, Thompson, who was the first local Bachelor, did not.

It was widely reported last week that the former rugby player, fitness trainer and businessman was homeless and living in the streets of Cape Town. Thompson is in rehab, as friends and family intervened when reports surfaced of his personal troubles. Thompson was admitted to a rehabilitation centre in Gauteng.

A few contestants of the show have since spoken out, however Van Damme is the first lead to share her thoughts.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, she wrote: “The stories about @Lee_Thompson_ are distressing. I am glad that he is receiving help and is in rehab. Being in the entertainment industry can be so taxing, and we all need to help each other thrive. This could be me or you one day.”

RELATED: The Bachelor SA’s Lee Thompson second stint in rehab – report

YOU magazine published an article claiming that Thompson had been living in a homeless shelter for a few months after he was kicked out of a rented guest house.

The anonymous guest house owner described Thompson as a “tenant from hell” who often left his room unkempt and messy.

Often promoting fitness and wellness products, Thompson was set to release a tell-all book of his experience as the Bachelor in 2019, titled Truth Behind the Rose. Fans came forward saying they paid for the pre-order book sales, however, copies of the book never materialised. Thompson has appeared on health and fitness shows, as well as magazine covers since his season ended.

Becoming the first black Bachelorette, Van Damme’s season aired on M-Net in February 2021. After 21 men competed for her heart she chose Gareth Ehret. The couple are still together.