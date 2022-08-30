Royal news: Diana planned to move to US without her sons before she died

Lerato Maimela

In this week’s royal update, the late Princess Diana’s bodyguard revealed that she was planning to leave the UK without her two sons a few weeks before her death to live in the US.

In a recent interview Meghan Markle accuses the UK press for calling her children the N word, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal security concerns could prevent them from visiting the Queen while in the UK.

Meghan accuses the UK press for calling her children the N-word

An a recent interview which the Duchess of Sussex had with The Cut, she revealed that she was expected to provide images of her and her husband Prince Harry’s first born son Archie to the Royal Rota.

The Royal Rota is a select group of media representatives that report on events that focus on Queen Elizabeth II and other royal family members.

While speaking to The Cut, Markle explained that she found it weird to be asked for her sons picture by the group of media representatives who allegedly made some racist remarks about her son.

“There’s literally a structure… Why would I give the very same people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child,” asked Markle.

“You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play the game,” she added.

Princess Diana was planning to move to the US without her sons weeks before her car accident

According to Mail Online, in the memoir “Protect Diana: A Bodyguard’s Story”, a former bodyguard of the late Princess Diana revealed Diana’s plans to move to the US without her sons a few weeks before her and her partner succumbed to a car accident.

The Princess of Wales explained to her bodyguard Lee Sansum that her plan to flee to the United States was to protect her sons Prince William and Prince Harry from the spotlight.

“She said to me: ‘There is nothing I can do in the UK. The papers there attack me no matter what I do’,” said Sansum.

“She then told me: ‘I want to go to the US and live there so I can get away from it all. At least in America, they like me and will leave me alone’,” he added.

Speaking to the publication, Summons recalled asking Diana if she would be taking her two sons along with her, and she apparently said that she would never be allowed to take her sons away from their royal duties.

“I will probably only be able to see them in the school holidays,” said the Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal security concerns prevent visit with the Queen

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not be visiting the 96-year-old monarch while on their trip to the UK next month.

The deciding factor will be whether or not security is ramped up for them for their visit. The decision will be decided over the next coming weeks.

Normally security is funded by the tax payers, but because he has left his royal duties he is no longer awarded that privillegde.

This does not stop Harry from travelling though, as he has offered to pay for his own security while in the UK.

The couple will be travelling to the UK in September for a couple of charity events.