‘Stop clout chasing’ – Sol Phenduka’s confrontation with Nota

Celebrities aren’t afraid of catching hands these days, a slang term often used on the internet to describe people ready for a fight, and controversial commentator Nota Baloyi seems to be on the wrong side of everybody.

Nota Baloyi has ruffled many local celebrities with his controversial posts and podcast appearances. The former manager for Kwesta and music producer is not on good terms with many people in the entertainment industry.

His often harmful, discriminatory and abusive, with outlandish comments which also have been directed at his estranged wife Berita, have made him the centre of attention on Twitter.

He often trends for all the wrong reasons.

It is believed Nota’s behaviour on social media is for attention and fame.

In the past, he has gone after Hip Hop artists such as Stogie T, which lead to a physical altercation in October 2021.

Nota claimed that Stogie T had assaulted a woman in the nightclub they were in and that Nota confronted him because of that.

The video of the fight was released on Twitter, with many people commenting Nota lied that he had won the fight at that time.

I still don't understand why Nota goes around saying he won this fight ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/UXCr55q4cf— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) August 30, 2022

Nota would then get into an altercation with Kaya 959 breakfast host and co-host of Podcast and Chill with MacG, Sol Phenduka, recently.

Nota filmed himself confronting Phenduka, as the controversial commentator states in the video that Phenduka needs to stop talking about him on MacG’s podcast.

The two’s confrontation occurred at a coffee franchise shop in Johannesburg, with Nota documenting the encounter on his Twitter page as well.

He claims he told Phenduka to keep his estranged wife, Berita’s name out of his mouth.

Phenduka can be heard on the video telling Nota to stop what his doing and that “he’s a grown man”.

Phenduka further states that Nota needs to leave him alone, leave the establishment and get out of his face.

Phenduka adds: “Stop chasing clout”. The radio host explains his issues with Nota that he talks badly about him on Twitter spaces, the reason he retaliated. Nota also made it known he wasn’t happy that Phenduka was hired by Kaya FM.

The video footage, however, isn’t clear for a period of time, as Nota angles the camera looking downwards.

Nota pulls up on Sol ???????????? pic.twitter.com/MldD5kZwJJ— Forex Tools (@Guy_nxdr) August 30, 2022

Commentators on Twitter felt the platform saying the media needed to stop giving so much attention to Nota as his behaviour continues to go down a dangerous path.

A grown man instigating an altercation with another grown man to acquire footage that he only intends to use to giggle with his podcast buddies is such a shame. If anyone who considers themselves a loved one of Nota they're failing him by putting him in line or getting him help. https://t.co/W1NLPdo2CJ— Mr Ndelu & The Big Steppers????⚡ (@vitusjay06) August 30, 2022

Nota is childish and annoying ????????????????can we pls not attract personalities like his in our lives https://t.co/WmJV71XgBb— Charlieafrikka (@JohnsonAwalle) August 30, 2022