Zoleka Mandela is ‘hanging on by a thread’ after liver and lung cancer diagnosis

After recently receiving the devastating news that her cancer has returned, Zoleka Mandela underwent tests to find out just how far her cancer had spread.

She has been keeping her fans updated about her health as they have sort of become an online community for her and she confirmed that her follow-up tests showed that she had cancer in her liver and lungs.

“Yesterday (29.08.2022) marked my official diagnosis, the CT scan has revealed cancer both in my liver and lungs. I am yet to receive feedback regarding my bone scan, to establish whether I have cancer beyond my ribs,” wrote Zoleka in a caption.

“I am hanging on by a thread. Thanking you all for your outpouring of love, prayer and support. Peace. Passion. Positivity,” she added.

‘I’m dying. I don’t want to die’

Zoleka Mandela’s update comes after her initial post confirming the return of her cancer.

In another post, she explained that she had been suffering from back pains for over a month now. She said that when she decided to consult her doctor and check what the problem might be, she found out that the pain she has been feeling is due to a pathological fracture and swelling that is caused by cancer.

“I’ve had a sore back for more than a month now, and recently consulted with my GP when I could no longer tolerate the excruciating pain in my left rib. I went for an x-ray of my chest and rib a few days ago – I have a pathological fracture and swelling caused by cancer,” she said.

Zoleka also explained that cancer in the bones cannot be eradicated nor can it be cured.

“My Medical Oncologist has scheduled me for a CT scan and bone scan, to determine whether I have cancer in the remaining parts of my body. From what she’s told me, cancer in the bones cannot be eradicated nor can it be cured. I have Bone Metastasis.”

Zoleka Mandela ended off her post by expressing her fears for being diagnosed with cancer once again, as well as her fears for telling her children about the diagnosis and the possibility of her not coming out as a survivor this time around.

“I don’t even have the words to articulate my thoughts and feelings, the words to describe how scared I am right now. What do I tell my children? How do I tell them that this time around, I may not get to live my life as a survivor? How do I tell them everything will be okay when it’s not,” asked Zoleka Mandela.

Past cancer battles

The 42-year-old activist has had a long fight with cancer in the past.

In 2012, she was diagnosed with breast cancer for the first time, and after having beat it with radiation and chemotherapy, she was later diagnosed with breast cancer again in 2016.

Earlier this year, Zoleka reflected on a post she shared on Facebook in 2017, where she announced that she had marked her very last session of her radiation treatments, and that she had survived breast cancer for the second time after completing 30 rounds of treatment.

Her revelation comes just weeks after radio veteran Jeremny Mansfield shared that he has terminal cancer and months after Mark Pilgri confirmed the return of his own cancer after 33 years in remission.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho, additional reporting by Lerato Maimela