‘He is a devil’ – Nicole Nyaba opens up about past relationship with AKA

Lethabo Malatsi

Years after they dominated headlines for the nature of their relationship, rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’s ex-girlfriend Nicole Nyaba has broken her silence about what it was like dating the rapper.

Speaking to Gigi Lamayne on her podcast, Point of View (POV), Nyaba said AKA is “sneaky and a devil.”

The model went on to claim that he ruined her life.

AKA subsequently responded to Nyaba’s claims of “ruining her life”.

AKA told Tshisa Live that he was surprised that he was “the topic of discussion that Nicole would choose to speak about, especially because the two haven’t heard from each other in over five years”.

‘He is a romantic guy but he is a devil’

Being young and grieving her mother’s death at the time of their relationship, Nyaba said she gravitated towards the Composure hitmaker and following the events of the passing of her mother, AKA contacted Nyaba’s sister and said:

“Don’t worry Nicole. I’m going to fix you [and] I’m going to be good for you. When your family sees you’re with me, they will be happy that I’m a good guy to you,” Nicole recalled during the podcast conversation.

“He is a romantic guy but he’s a devil and he’s sneaky. And knowing what I know now I should’ve never trusted him, I should’ve never trusted him as a friend, as a lover, as anything,” Nicole Nyaba said.

‘He cost me, a lot’

Following the controversy of her being his “side chick”, the female rapper said that cost her a lot.

“Until this day I’m dealing with his bulls*** [and] until this day people call me names,” referring to people calling her a “gold-digger,” amongst others.

ALSO READ: ‘It doesn’t matter because he died’ – Musa Khawula opens up after accused of murder

Nicole Nyaba reiterated that she was never Supa Mega’s “other woman” and that people misinterpreted a picture of her which showed AKA’s BMW I8.

Around that time, people assumed the two were in a relationship even though he was in a relationship with social media personality Bonang Matheba – and later with baby mama DJ Zinhle.

Nyaba also revealed that the controversy about their relationship caused problems in her own relationship as she was seeing someone when the rumours surfaced.

In spite of the rumours, the two musicians eventually ended up together after AKA and Bonang split.

‘He was a waste of my life’

Even after being warned by industry peers about the 34-year-old rapper, Nyaba says that she stayed. She even claimed that “Kiernan” (as she calls him) ordered people to “come and threaten” her.

The model said she could’ve accomplished certain things had it not been for their relationship. AKA made it impossible for her to do so.

“The worst thing about getting involved with him is that he set my career [back] five years … There are certain things I could’ve accomplished since 2018 up until now and I couldn’t because he made it impossible for me to even be around people,” she said.

“She’s a sweet girl and I wish her all the best,” Nadia Nakai’s boyfriend said in response.

NOW READ: Nadia Nakai and her boyfriend AKA pack on the PDA