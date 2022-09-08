Kaunda Selisho

Just days after he was “bashed” on Podcast and Chill with MacG, rapper Cassper Nyovest shared a glimpse into an epic party that has left his fans convinced that podcast host Macgyver “MacG” Mukhwevho must be upset.

Speaking during episode 387 of his podcast, MacG recently said: “I’m over this Cassper s*** man, like we give this guy so much limelight and we bigger than him bro, we putting him on f*ck him.



“Dame Dash if you call him now, he doesn’t know who the f*** Cassper is, but he knows us. We’re not even hip hop!”

This is an about-turn from a past video from when he first started his podcast and used to get excited about things like getting recognized by Cassper Nyovest.

Cassper Nyovest’s big London night

According to the rapper, he was recently invited to a party in London by a “good friend” and it was a legendary night.

“Not only did I party with [my] dude Dave Chappelle but I got lit with Chris Rock, Busta Rhymes, Giggs, Talib Kweli, Mos Def, Derek Chisora [and] Splif. No cameras allowed in the party so I have no pictures,” tweeted Cassper Nyovest.

He then told his fans a story about musician Busta Rhymes that left them a little confused.

Nyovest claimed that when Busta first approached the section where he was standing, he pushed him aside because he had no idea who he is.

“…when Dave Chappelle let him know who I was. Busta energy changed immediately, he then told this crazy story about meeting me through Swizzy and how it influenced his next album,” added Cassper.

Me and Busta chopped it up soooooo long that we ended up being the last 2 people to leave the club. Great fucking night, great fucking energy, partied with my idols. Dreams come true!!! God is good!!!— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 6, 2022

You'll hear the story from him one day.— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 6, 2022

‘MacG is hitting walls’

Upon seeing the thread and the pictures posted by Busta Rhymes which corroborate Cassper’s story, fans mused about how MacG might be bothered by hearing that Cassper was rubbing shoulders with megastars.

Biggest podcaster wont recover from this— Karabo (@kekabza123) September 6, 2022

@MacGUnleashed see this ma dawg! ???? just vibes man!— Solethu (@solethunguza_) September 6, 2022

Mcg hitting walls ????????— yolie (@yolelwataitai) September 6, 2022

