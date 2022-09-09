Kaunda Selisho

Cassper Nyovest has been praised by his fans for his use of social media to promote whatever he is working on and he recently reminded everyone why he received that praise when he shared a video of himself training for his upcoming Celeb City boxing match against fellow rapper, Priddy Ugly.

The video features a topless Cassper Nyovest wearing nothing but some skin-tight workout shorts, boxing gloves and training shoes.

“In Dubai but I’m still working. I’m coming for you @priddy_ugly! No backing down now,” said the rapper in a caption.

He posted the video in response to a trending Instagram reels video by his opponent playing on the popular Dragon Ball Z Super Saiyan characters.

The pair are set to fight it out at the Sun Bet Arena on the 1st of October 2022.

‘Kim Mapakisha’

Fans couldn’t help but notice another thing that Cassper is famous for – his very full derriere and they made sure to let him know – in the comments section – that they had seen it.

A snapshot from a video posted by Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Screenshot

“THIQUE,” commented @thatanele in reference to a song from Beyonce’s latest album, Renaissance.

“Kim Mapakisha,” said @​​sippy_steez in a play on Kim Kardashian’s name. Mapakisha is slang often used to refer to a woman with a large behind. Similarly, another fan called him “Serope Mperekele” which is another slang term for a curvy woman.

“Aow Cyan Boujee,” added @neob_mahlangu. Cyan Boujee is a nickname that has been given to Cassper Nyovest by fans who compare the rapper’s physique to that of infamous Instagram “baddie” and buxom troublemaker Honour Zuma (Cyan Boujee).

The comment seems to have touched a nerve with the rapper who replied: “@neob_mahlangu nigga you on the gram flossing with an empty bottle of powerade but wanna try clown a well built multi millionaire. F*** outa here.”

He also replied to @sippy_steez comment, writing “a man looking at another man’s bum. Who’s the joke here? lol you down bad son”.

Celeb City 2

The fight against Priddy Ugly comes hot on the heels of the rapper’s fight against musician Naak Musiq.

“The Celeb City Boxing Exhibition fight is not only a one-night fight but an exhilarating weekend experience with incredible events and musical performances from the 30th of September to the 2nd of October,” wrote organisers in a statement.

The match between the two rappers will be prefaced by numerous matches between professional boxers who take each other on for various tiles.

Celeb City will be partnering with Boxing South Africa to stage the event.

“I am excited about this fight, Priddy Ugly is a strong contender, I know he has been putting in a lot of hours into his training. I wish him all the best because he is about to get knocked out,” said Cassper in a statement about the upcoming event.

Priddy Ugly (born Ricardo Moloi) has also been living at the gym in the lead-up to Celeb City as says he is ready to take the title.

“Someone asked me what I’m going to do with a 30kg weight difference – my response was “I’ll curl it up,” said Priddy.

Tickets for Celeb City 2, set to take place on 1 October 2022, are available on Webtickets, starting at R350.

