Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot while dining with girlfriend

Rakim Hasheem Allen, famously known as PnB Rock, died on Monday following an attempted robbery at a restaurant in Los Angeles, California, in the United States.

PnB Rock, 30, was dining at the famous eatery Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles on Main Street and Manchester Avenue, with his girlfriend and mother of his daughter, Steph Sibounheuang, when the suspect appeared at about 1pm and allegedly targeted PnB.

It was alleged by TMZ the Selfish rapper posted a video of him wearing expensive jewellery earlier in the day, while Steph posted a location-tagged photo of their meal on her Instagram Story, which she then deleted.

The rapper was immediately rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to the gunshot wounds, according to TMZ.

The suspect is still on the loose. The publication reported that there’s surveillance video that may help police identify the shooter.

Picture: PnB Rock Instagram story

Nicki Minaj’s Twitter rant

Meanwhile, fans and industry colleagues paid tribute to the rapper, including Trinidadian-born rapper, Nicki Minaj.

According to Billboard, Minaj addressed gun crime and the “Hip Hop artists’ real and ongoing fear of being targeted”.

The female rapper ranted on Twitter and condemned posting locations of artists’ whereabouts.

“After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken. He was such a pleasure to work with [and] condolences to his mom and family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus,” the Pills n Potions hitmaker tweeted.

“The people around these rappers gain so much. It’s time to start really reminding them over & over!!! At least try to put your foot down if you care! Tell them! You’re not loved like you think you are! You’re prey! In a world full of predators! What’s not clicking,” she added.

Compiled by Lethabo Malatsi.

