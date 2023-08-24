Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C to make history with African Throne World Tour

If you are a devoted follower of Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C, here's your opportunity to see them in person during their African tour.

As part of the big 50th anniversary celebration of hip hop, there was a special event called the African Throne press conference.

The conference held at the Hip Hop Museum in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 22 August, brought together two of the most prominent hip hop artists in South Africa − Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C.

Led by Kabelo “Fratpacker” Moremi, the two big stars appeared on stage to share information about their long-awaited global tour called African Throne.

The energy in the air was hard to miss, with reporters, social media influencers and people from the music industry filling up the space.

Everyone was excited to hear about this special partnership that’s expected to make a big impact in the hip hop scene.

Nasty C. Picture: Supplied

The African Throne World Tour

Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C are known for their realness, creativity and for inspiring new hip hop talents in Africa.

Their tour is like an incredible journey, going through various African countries and bringing together different people who love their music.

Nasty C talked about how he has always believed that music can go beyond limits.

“I’ve always believed that music has the power to transcend boundaries and unite people.

“With the African Throne World Tour, we’re not just performing for our fans; we’re inviting them on a journey that celebrates the essence of Africa and its influence on the global hip hop scene,” explained Nasty C.

Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Supplied

Just like Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest also conveyed the same feeling.

“This tour is a testament to the vibrant tapestry of sounds and rhythms that Africa has gifted to the world. We’re thrilled to bring this celebration to every corner of the globe and share the magic of our music,” said Cassper.

As the African Throne Tour approaches, fans can anticipate a moment of history as Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C become the pioneers of a collaborative tour in Africa. The enthusiasm is palpable, and the upcoming experience promises to be truly exceptional.

Here are the confirmed dates for the African Throne tour:

1st September − Swaziland

2nd September − Kenya

7th September − Mozambique

8th September − Botswana

9th September − Malawi

10 September − Zambia

15 – 16 September − Nigeria

23rd September − Rwanda

24th September − South Africa, Cape Town

30th September − South Africa, Durban

28th October − South Africa, Johannesburg

Additional dates and locations to be included.

