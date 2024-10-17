Celebs And Viral

17 Oct 2024

10:55 am

Former One Direction star Liam Payne dies in tragic balcony fall in Argentina

Liam died on Wednesday in Palermo, Buenos Aires.

Liam Payne

British singer, Liam Payne has died. Picture: X/Twitter/@Spotify

Former One Direction star Liam Payne has died after reportedly falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday in Palermo, Buenos Aires, the Argentine capital.

According to Reuters, an official statement from the Buenos Aires police revealed that officers were called to the hotel after receiving a report about an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs and alcohol.”

A hotel worker reportedly told the police that the guest’s life was at risk as his room had a balcony, adding: “When he is conscious, he is destroying the entire room, and we need you to send someone.”

Tributes pour in for Liam Payne

Fans and fellow artists around the world have been sharing heartfelt tributes to Payne. Here are a few reactions from X, formerly Twitter.

Payne first rose to global fame as a key member of the successful boy band One Direction.

After the band went on hiatus in 2015, Payne pursued a solo music career, releasing his debut EP LP1 in 2019.

In March this year, the singer announced the release of his hit single Teardrops.

“This song is born from many tears, not all mine. I hope you love it as I do and that not too many of you can relate,” he wrote on Instagram, announcing the track.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne)

