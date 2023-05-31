‘I can’t anymore, I am not ok’ − Relebogile Mabotja reeling from grief

By Lineo Lesemane

TV and radio personality Relebogile Mabotja had many fans worried after she tweeted that she was not okay. “I can’t anymore. I am not ok💔.”

She said death has taken so much from her and she is struggling to heal.

She added: “My heart is shattered. I am in the middle of other stages of grief for other losses I am still trying to come to terms with, only to be met with more loss and grief. It is extremely overwhelming.”

Relebogile said she was triggered by the passing of seasoned journalist Eusebius McKaiser, who passed away on Tuesday from a suspected epileptic seizure. She said she spoke to Eusebius on Tuesday morning.

“Bless all of you for the love and comforting messages. I am not ok, but I certainly will be. The news of Eusebius’ passing caught me completely off guard after chatting with him just yesterday morning. Sadly, this part of life is something I will never get used to,” she tweeted.

Tributes continue to pour in for Eusebius McKaiser

Fans, colleagues, and several media houses have shared their heartfelt condolences to McKaiser’s family and friends on social media, including President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, who said he followed Eusebius’ work.

“I enjoyed his shows and interviews when he was at 702. He brought his own signature style to the radio. Condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

EFF leader Julius Malema: “Rest In Peace My Brother @Eusebius. We did not always see things the same way, but your voice was important in South African politics. Sleep my brother, till we meet again.💔”

Family statement

In a statement released shortly after his passing, McKaiser’s family said they will share announcements regarding his memorial service and funeral in due time.

“He was a loving son, brother, uncle, partner, and special friend. He was also well-loved and respected locally and worldwide for his political commentary and analysis on race and identity. We would like to thank everyone for the outpour of love and support during this difficult time. “

