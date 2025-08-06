Patriotic Alliance leader said he would be taking legal action after racial slurs spark nationwide outrage

Gayton McKenzie, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader and current Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, has vowed to take legal action against the Open Chats Podcast after a viral clip surfaced showing its hosts making derogatory and racist comments about the coloured community in South Africa.

In the video, the podcasters claimed that coloured families engage in incest and described the community as “crazy”.

The remarks have sparked public outrage, prompting political leaders, civil society and ordinary citizens to demand accountability and legal barriers.

McKenzie reacts: “It’s racism, we’re going after them”

Open chat podcast team. Image: Instagram

In a video posted to social media, McKenzie condemned the podcast episode, calling it blatant racism and confirming that his party’s legal team had been instructed to deal with the matter swiftly.

“I want a report today of how we are going to deal with those people who said coloureds are crazy,” said McKenzie. “All steps are going to be taken; we’re going after them in their capacity legally.”

He further highlighted the double standard in how the media and society react to racial issues.

“If coloured people made those remarks about any other race group, it would be frontpage news. We must never allow people to become that comfortable with disrespecting us.”

McKenzie emphasised the need for legal answers to offensive remarks about his community.

ALSO READ: 8 things South Africans secretly miss from the ’90s

Public outrage and calls for accountability

Gayton McKenzie. Picture: TikTok

The clip has triggered a flood of criticism across social media platforms, with users calling for the episode to be taken down and for consequences to follow.

Many were particularly incensed that the podcast production team allowed the episode to be aired, even after hearing the derogatory remarks during recording and editing.

PA councillor Liam Jacobs also condemned the remarks, saying: “This clip hurt. Action needs to be taken, and we must make a strong point. To the podcasters: go read and educate yourselves about coloured people. We are not your punchline.”

DA files complaint with South African Human Rights Commission

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) also entered the fray, reporting the incident to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

“Hate speech, harmful racial stereotyping, and the public degradation of any group in our society cannot be tolerated. We note the podcasters have since apologised, an implicit admission of guilt. But an apology alone does not erase the harm caused,” the party said.

The DA also emphasised the importance of upholding free speech responsibly.

“We will always defend the right to free speech, but that right ends where it infringes on the constitutional rights and dignity of others.”

Podcast apologises amid growing backlash

In response to the criticism, the Open Chats Podcast issued a public apology via its social media platforms, expressing regret for the episode.

“The intention was never to cause harm or disrespect the coloured community. Open Chats is a platform centred around open conversations that sometimes touch on sensitive topics. However, we recognise that we must conduct our conversations respectfully,” the statement read.

The podcast has since issued a written apology and removed the controversial episode from all platforms.

Civil society weighs in

Civil rights organisation Cape Forum also condemned the podcast’s remarks and called for a full investigation by the SAHRC.

“This type of rhetoric is damaging, degrading, and cannot be swept under the rug. We demand a full inquiry and appropriate sanctions,” the group said.