Julius Malema sparks divorce speculation after removing wife’s pictures from Instagram

Malema and his wife tied the knot back in 2014.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has sparked speculation regarding his marriage after removing all images of his wife, Mantwa, from his Instagram account.

Even though he removed his wife’s pictures, the EFF leader still has photos of his children on his Instagram page.

Malema has shared glimpses of his life with his wife on his Instagram page, from attending prestigious events like the Durban July to birthday and anniversary celebrations.

The sudden removal of all photos featuring EFF’s first lady has sparked speculation on social media about the state of their relationship.

The Citizen has reached out to Julius Malema’s team for comment. This article will be updated once a response is received.

ALSO READ: Romantic Malema: 5 sweet moments between Julius and Mantwa

Kids and marriage

Malema and his wife tied the knot in a private ceremony back in 2014 and will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary later this month on 27 December.

The pair have two sons together – Kopano and Munzhedzi.

Julius also has a third child from a previous relationship, Ratanang, who was born in 2006.

In an episode of Awkward Dates with Lasizwe that aired earlier this week on YouTube, Malema briefly spoke about his wife.

“We are one thing — when the two become one. So, I can’t leave her out,” Malema said when Lasizwe jokingly asked why he was talking about his wife on their ‘date’.

Malema also shared that the most romantic thing he has ever done was proposing to his wife.

“When I went down on one knee, asking my wife to marry me. There is no romance bigger than that,” he added.

NOW READ: 16 South African celebrities who died in 2024 [PICS]