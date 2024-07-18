‘Justice finally served’ − Mel Viljoen celebrates husband Peet’s legal victory after 15-year battle

Reality TV star Mel Viljoen is overjoyed following a significant development in her husband Peet Viljoen’s long-standing criminal case.

On 10 July, Peet was cleared of 399 criminal charges, marking the end of a 15-year trial.

Peet was one of the accused in a case involving the unlawful sale and transfer of state property from the Johannesburg metro.

According to a family statement, the Supreme Court’s order to clear Peet of all charges was made on 30 April, 2024, but was only revealed on 10 July.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mel detailed the emotional and financial toll the case had on them.

The reality TV star said the Supreme Court has restored her faith in the legal system.

She added: “The financial impact of the false charges against Peet is almost immeasurable. It is sad to see that it took 15 years to see justice. Peet was charged with 399 charges, and not even one charge had merit. All charges were set aside at great cost to the average taxpayer.”

Mel also highlighted the devastating personal and professional impact of the charges.

“My husband was a lawyer to the stars. Peet was stripped of his status overnight. The notion of innocent until proven guilty is an illusion. Peet saw family and friends turn their backs on him. He lost his practice, property, and family in six months. Personally, people could not understand my love for the man I only ever saw helping people.

“We lost many business opportunities because of the false charges. There has always been a proverbial sword over our heads. We had to endure pictures taken by reporters at every court appearance with captions hinting my husband is guilty. Those same reporters were nowhere to report my husband’s innocence.”

‘Peet is suing the minister of police’ − Mel

Mel also revealed that her husband will be taking legal action against the head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and minister of police.

She added: “But money can only soothe the harm and pain. He will never fully regain his good name and dignity. His children cannot erase the stain of their father being labelled a criminal.

“We likely lost at least 50 Tammy Taylor franchisees who refused to do business with me due to Peet’s bad reputation. Lawyers are expensive, and we spent a lot to prove Peet’s innocence.”

Meanwhile, Peet said he will donate a part of his civil claim to organisations exposing alleged fraud at the NPA.

“It is shocking to see the system fail from the inside. A proper audit should be conducted at the NPA. I have been given notice of my R500 million civil claim against the minister of justice,” he said.

Mel concluded by expressing her excitement for their future.

“I am excited that Peet will be re-admitted to practice law soon, as he was disbarred from practising law based on accusations that 15 years later were ruled unlawful and unconstitutional. I keep the now-framed Supreme Court’s order next to my bed.”

