‘Truth never gets old’ – Lunga Shabalala amidst Thando Thabethe’s protection order

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Actor and former Selimathunzi presenter, Lunga Shabalala, has seemingly and subtly responded to the claim that he is harassing Thando ‘Thabooty’ Thabethe. Simply saying: “The truth never gets old”.

Thabethe has acquired a protection order against her ex Shabalala as she fears for her safety; this is according to a story reported by the City Press. The protection order was obtained at the Randburg Magistrates’ Court last Friday.

“The urgency of obtaining this order today is that he was threatening to prohibit one of my TV shows from airing. I have received correspondence from his attorneys. I fear for my safety as I do not know how he will react once the show is aired. He is constantly stalking and harassing me, and I don’t want the situation to escalate,” Thabethe’s court documents read.

Shabalala on his truth

Shabalala has shared a single sentence on both his Instagram and Twitter, simply saying “The truth never gets old”.

The Citizen’s attempts to get a hold of Shabalala weren’t successful.

The truth never gets old.— Lunga Shabalala 🇿🇦 (@LungaShabalala) June 8, 2023

The protection order

In the protection order, the 947 radio jock claims the former presenter and model “has exhibited strange behaviour, including following me and breaking into my house”.

“3 March 2023: Mr Shabalala could not reach me and therefore tailgated into my complex under the guise of fetching his belongings. Upon realising I was not home, he called my best friend numerous times and went on to ask her for the location of my work engagement,” Thabethe said in the court paper.

The media personality further explains that the couple broke up last October, yet Shabalala finds it hard to let go.

“Our relationship ended on Oct 22 and, since then, he has constantly contacted me in the quest to sort out our differences. Sometimes I oblige, sometimes I don’t.”

“He is constantly creating situations that will have us in communication. He has also communicated instances where he watches my lights go off . On another occasion, I went to Durban and he got upset, feeling he needed to know who I was travelling with,” said Thabethe.

Thabethe and Robert Marawa

Thabethe has seemingly moved on from the relationship, with rumours of her and broadcaster Robert Marawa being the talk of the town in the last few weeks. A photo of the two together on what seems like a date, made the rounds on social media after being reported by the Sunday World.

In the photo Marawa’s hand can be seen locked into Thabethe’s hand, with both of them unable to hold back smiles. The pair have been colleagues since Marawa joined 947 in January this year.

