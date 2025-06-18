Senzo trial: How Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng founded Kaizer Chiefs before presiding over courtrooms

Before he wore the robe, the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial judge was a leader on the soccer pitch.

Now presiding over the high-profile Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng might appear stern and unflinching, but behind that piercing gaze is the soul of a football genius once known simply as “Ace”.

The judge who once ruled the pitch

From scoring goals for Orlando Pirates to co-founding Kaizer Chiefs, the man now delivering justice once delivered pinpoint passes. And in his case, the court and the soccer pitch are more alike than you’d think.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng is no ordinary judge. While many in court see a seasoned jurist with decades of legal gravitas, football purists know him as “Ace”, the visionary midfielder whose name once echoed in packed stadiums across South Africa.

Judge ‘Ace’ Mokgoatlheng. Picture: supplied

In the swinging ’70s, Mokgoatlheng was regarded as one of the brightest talents in South African football. Described by fellow players as a soft-spoken and shy figure off the field, he transformed into a maestro on it.

A bone of contention

He launched his career in 1969 with Orlando Pirates, but soon faced expulsion alongside Edward “Msomi” Khoza and Thomas “Zero My Hero” Johnson after choosing to disregard management’s instructions not to compete in a match for a local club in Gaborone. This decision would prove momentous in defining their paths.

Mokgoatlheng’s style was defined by an almost supernatural sense of timing, vision and control. “He could see plays two moves ahead,” said a former teammate. “He was jazz in motion.”

From Orlando Pirates to founding Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs was officially established in January 1970. Ratha Mokgoatlheng is on the far right in the bottom row… with his trademark spectacles. Photo: kaizerchiefs.com

Before the legal books, there was the beautiful game. Mokgoatlheng began his football journey at Orlando Pirates, one of the country’s most storied teams.

But it was his role in co-founding Kaizer Chiefs alongside Kaizer Motaung in January 1970 that etched his name into South African soccer history.

While others chased goals, Mokgoatlheng juggled court dates and corner kicks. Remarkably, he played for Kaizer Chiefs while studying law at the University of Fort Hare. By the time he was admitted as an attorney in 1976, he’d already earned legendary status on the field.

Brains, boots and the law

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 17 July 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magako

Many of his contemporaries recall how he was never one to brag or seek the limelight. “Ace was quiet, even introverted,” recalled one former coach. “But once he had the ball, he spoke with his feet.”

Even after hanging up his boots, his connection to the game endured. He’s participated in historical panels and debates on South Africa’s football greats and remains respected for his insights on the evolution of the sport.

It’s no surprise some football historians rate him in the same breath as Steve “Kalamazoo” Mokone, the first South African to play professional football in Europe.

After practising law for over 30 years, Mokgoatlheng was appointed as an acting judge in 2002 and eventually rose to the full-time bench. Over the years, he’s quietly built a reputation for fairness, sharp logic and courtroom control.

He’s presided over several notable cases, including the conviction of former spy boss Richard Mdluli and the recognition of Lerato Sengadi as the customary wife of late rapper HHP.

But it’s his current role presiding over the emotionally charged Senzo Meyiwa murder trial that has placed him under the national microscope. Watching him steer a courtroom filled with tension and drama, one could say: once a midfield general, always a general.

Legacy on both fields

Judge Ratha “Ace” Mokgoatlheng’s story is not just one of transformation; it’s a tale of dual mastery.

Few can say they’ve stood at the heart of South African football history and then gone on to shape its legal system. Whether it was threading the perfect pass or parsing a complex legal argument, Ace always had an eye for strategy.

And now, with the nation watching, it’s clear: he’s still playing for high stakes, only this time, the pitch is the courtroom.