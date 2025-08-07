From fame to farming: 7 SA celebs who found new lives

From snake dancing to preaching the gospel and farming cows, here are some South African celebrities who've swapped out fame.

Here today, gone tomorrow. But it’s not always the case for some Mzansi stars who let go of some of the glitter and glam to segue into something other than celebrity, VIP access passes and adoring fans. Others, like Glenda Kemp, became famous because they swapped out careers, while some turned to the Lord for a second season in their careers.

Prince Kaybee swapped the decks for hauling and boardrooms

Known for hits like Charlotte and a bit of controversy, Prince Kaybee didn’t stop at celebrity muso. He launched Milani, a boutique wine label named after his son. Only 7 000 bottles of this wine make it into the world each year. He also owns a fleet of trucks and has dabbled in short-term insurance, with operations in three African countries. And then there’s his property hustle with residential flats in Bloemfontein.

Kenny Kunene – Sushi king to politician to startup

Kenny Kunene will always be known the guy who ate sushi off naked models. It made him a celebrity, though it’s not something you live down easily. But before that, he was behind bars for a Ponzi scheme. These days, he’s gone from bad boy to businessman to politician. Kunene now serves as Deputy President of the Patriotic Alliance and a member of the Johannesburg City Council. He’s also been spotted giving motivational talks and backed Yookoo Ride, a local alternative to Uber.

Glenda Kemp was a teacher, until she turned snake charmer

In the bad old days when Playboy was banned and strippers were dubbed from the devil, former teacher Glenda Kemp secured her spot in the history books and, in many ways, sparked the slow burn of South Africa’s own anti-fuddy-duddy sexual revolution. She snake-danced with pythons in the 70s and quickly became notorious for it. Her life later inspired a movie called Snake Dancer.

Mr Selwyn during the Sportscene 2022 Put Me On Finale at Sportscene Sandton on 13 October 2022 in Sandton. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Mr Selwyn rapped all way to Jesus

Once a rapper and celebrity with tunes that set dance floors on fire, Mr Selwyn, now formally with last name Ngwenya, turned to Jesus and not to a record label. He is now an apostolic pastor.

Andile Jali moos beyond the goalpost

When footballers call it full time on celebrity sportsmanship, many never leave glam behind completely. Some might open a sports bar or perhaps get a seat on SuperSport or a gig broadcasting elsewhere. Andile Jali, former Sundowns and Pirates midfielder, swapped celebrity for a quieter life and now spends his time farming cattle in Gqeberha.

Sizwe Mchunu ditched the decks for decking

Sizwe did exactly what Jali did and swapped his decks for decking and ditched IT for something a bit more organic. Today, he’s growing onions, chillies, cabbage and beetroot on leased land in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. He has also developed and markets a range of chilli sauces.

Frans Cronje hit a six with Christian films

Former cricketer Frans Cronje, brother of Hansie, swapped wickets and fame for the big screen. He now produces Christian-themed films. Hansie, based on his late brother’s scandal and subsequent redemption, was one of his first projects.

