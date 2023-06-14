‘The power of money’ − Netizens react to Amanda Du-Pont’s alleged new man

By Lineo Lesemane

Skeem Saam star Amanda Du-pont is having the time of her life in Dubai. According to Musa Khawula, Amanda is travelling with her new man, Bafana Sindane.

The blogger posted a picture with a caption that reads: “In 2014, Amanda du-Pont attended Bafana Sindane’s wedding to Ouma Mdhluli. In 2023, Amanda du-Pont is dating and travelling with Ouma’s man, Bafana.”

Many people have since reacted to Musa’s post, and here are a few reactions.

Amanda has not addressed the allegations yet. She has posted a series of videos and snaps giving her followers a sneak peek inside her lavish getaway, from having fun on a WaveRunner and enjoying some luxurious shopping at Christian Dior.

Amanda’s divorce

The actress and her ex-husband, Shawn Rodrigues, reportedly divorced earlier this year after almost three years of their marriage.

While the reason for their split remains unknown, Ntsiki Mazwai sparked a debate when she suggested in a tweet after the news broke that MacG’s podcast had something to do with it.

“So vele the wreckless talk on MacG podcast ended someone’s marriage? Deep. What a sad legacy to have… to produce a product that breaks people,” Ntsiki wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

The engagement

The pair got engaged in the Maldives in July 2018. Amanda shared a video of their engagement on Instagram, showing off her beautiful engagement ring.

In 2020, she revealed on an Instagram post after the passing of her grandmother that they had tied the knot. She wrote: “I lost my gogo last night. If you know me well, you’d know she was my fave. Everything in my body is aching and so painful, but I’m happy you are resting and no longer in pain.

“She promised to wait until I was married before she passed. Over the past couple of years, she would hint that she was getting tired. I’m married granny and I’m OK, hope you are too. Maye ngitakukhumbula! Rest in Perfect Peace.”

