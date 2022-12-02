WATCH: 20 celebrities who allegedly killed someone

Citizen Reporter

When well-known people have a brush in with the law, people always sit up and notice, and it wasn’t any different when these celebrities got into trouble with the authorities.

Scott Hall

WWE star Scott Hall, known by his ring name as Razor Ramon, was a successful American professional wrestler who competed for 30 years.

In 1983, before his career took off, Hall was charged with second-degree murder for the death of a man in Orlando, Florida.

The pro-wrestler had gotten into a fight outside a night club and ended up shooting the man with his own gun.

However, the wrestler insisted that he acted in self-defence.

After an investigation was carried out, the charges were dropped.

Interviews with Hall would later suggest that the memory of this dark moment stuck with him throughout his life.

Caitlyn Jenner

In 2015, Olympic gold medalist and reality television star, Caitlyn Jenner made headlines for a very grim event. She was driving her Cadellac SUV when she got involved in a very ghastly accident.

A woman was driving when her car hit the back of a Prius that stopped short. A few moments later her vehicle was then hit by Jenner’s car. This second impact turned out to be fatal when the woman who drove into the Prius’ car was flung into the way of a Hummer. The woman unfortunately died on the scene while Jenner escaped unscathed. She was, however, cleared of any wrongdoing by prosecutors.

She did, however, settle a civil lawsuit with the victim’s family.

Charles S Dutton

Actor and director Charles S Dutton was best known for his roles in the 1995 sitcom Roc and the movie The Piano Lesson. The actor, who also had successful supporting roles in movies such as Alien 3 and Menace II Society, got into boxing when he was a teenager. At the time he got himself into hot water when he stabbed a man to death during a fight in 1967.

Dutton claimed that the man attacked him with the knife first and that he was only acting in self-defence. However, he still pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was handed a 5-year prison sentence.

