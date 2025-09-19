WATCH: ‘RHODurban’ star Sorisha Naidoo’s husband surprises her with a stunning diamond ring

The couple recently celebrated their son's 17th birthday.

Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo was treated to a sparkling surprise from her husband, billionaire businessman Vivian Reddy.

He surprised her with a diamond ring while they were dining out at Durban’s Oyster Box Hotel.

Sorisha shared a video of the special occasion on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the moment.

“Thank you for a love that needs no occasion — for surprise flowers in quiet moments, for laughter that lights the room, for a heart that gives freely.

“I am treasured, adored and endlessly grateful to walk this life with you. You are the unexpected in my day and the calm in my night. You are my hopeless romantic, and I love you for it,” she wrote.

ALSO READ: ‘I don’t run the show!’: Sorisha Naidoo speaks her truth on Real Housewives of Durban

Celebrating love and family

The couple, who tied the knot in 2003, have two children together — son Saihil and daughter Kalina.

This week, they celebrated Saihil’s 17th birthday. Reddy posted a photo of Sorisha’s ring on Instagram with the caption:

“My love, thank you for blessing this world with such a kind, caring and loving soul 17 years ago. Our son’s beautiful heart is the truest reflection of you.”

Sorisha also penned a heartwarming birthday tribute to her son.

In part, she wrote: “To our son Sai at 17, thank you for being an absolute gentleman. The respect with which you carry yourself and the kindness you extend to all are truly admirable. You are one of my greatest gifts…

“Sai, I am so very proud of you. Your constant willingness to help and run around without a single complaint is a treasure. May you always be blessed in abundance, my son.”

NOW READ: Mzansi Magic viewers bring Isibaya back to screens