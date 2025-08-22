From Midrand to Soweto: Where to watch the Boks this weekend in Jozi

Rugby fever is about to sweep across Gauteng as Castle Lager Boktown returns this weekend, giving fans the ultimate “best seat outside the stadium” experience.

This Saturday, supporters who can’t be at the stadium will gather in Soweto and Midrand for a day packed with Springbok pride, live music, and world-class entertainment.

From Midrand to Soweto here’s where you can watch the Boks in Jozi on 23 August.

Soweto goes green and gold

At Elkah Cricket Stadium in Soweto, thousands of fans will unite to cheer the Boks as they face off against Australia. With giant screens, ice-cold Castle Lager, and a stellar line-up of performers, Soweto is set to transform into a fortress of green and gold.

The stage will come alive with Focalistic, Njelic, Babalwa M, Thee Buhle, Jay Sax, Kay-T Direct, and TallArseTee De MC, delivering electrifying performances before and after the game. It’s not just about rugby, it’s about a full-day celebration of South African culture, music, and unshakable gees.

ALSO READ: The Corrs bring their first-ever tour to South Africa this November

Midrand brings the heat

Over in Midrand at Vodacom World, Boktown fans can expect the same winning mix of sport and entertainment. This edition features a powerhouse lineup, including De Mthuda, 25K, Josiah De Disciple, Ceejay Clyde, Bablo Freaks, Bugh Daad, and Hloks MC, who will be keeping the crowd hyped long before the Bok clash kicks off.

With massive screens showcasing every try, tackle, and conversion, the Midrand crowd can expect to feel like they are right there in the stadium.

More than rugby, it’s a festival

What makes Boktown unique is that it goes beyond rugby. Expect family zones, tasty food stalls, and the exclusive Castle Corner (18+) for those looking to enjoy a premium, adults-only experience. It’s the perfect outing for die-hard rugby fans and casual supporters alike, with something for everyone.

The organisers promise not only thrilling rugby action but also an atmosphere that celebrates unity, heritage, and the shared passion of supporting the Springboks.

Tickets and details

Tickets are priced from just R100 and are available now via Howler.

Whether you’ll be watching in Soweto or Midrand, Boktown offers the next best thing to being in the stadium itself.

So, if you can’t make it to the live match, gather your friends, wear your green and gold, and head to either venue.