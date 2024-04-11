Miss SA princess Sasha-Lee Walton mourned after passing

The former beauty queen and Miss SA contestant Sasha-Lee Walton died on Tuesday.

Netwerk24 reports that two close friends have confirmed her death. The 54-year-old Walton allegedly took her own life. She lived in Cape Town.

Walton was named second princess in the Miss SA pageant in 1991. Diana Tilden-Davis was crowned winner that year and Amy Kleynhans was the first princess.

Walton was previously married to Springbok rugby player James Dalton, with whom she has a son, Daniel (14). She was also married to Lance Sherrel who played for the Springboks in 1994.

Alongside a photo of Walton and a younger Daniel, Dalton wrote on Instagram: “RIP. You are now at peace and free. Enjoy heaven. I’m sure Lynn (mom) will be at peace too with you now in heaven together. I am so sad. This world makes us bitter. I hope you can forgive me too. Long live our memories together and the day Daniel was born. Love your Bully. xoxo.”

Walton lost her mother, Lynn, to cancer in 2017. She revealed on social media that her mother’s death hit her hard.

Meanwhile, the tributes for Walton started pouring in on social media.

Alma van Zyl writes on Facebook: “The world knew your glory, but never knew your story. And that’s ok. Like you said: ‘I will just hand it all to God and do His work’. You’re safe now, away from this cruel and pretentious world. In the arms of the angels and your beloved mother, Lynn.”

Shan Hoffman writes in a post about Walton’s mother: “Sasha-Lee is now with her mom.”

Where to get help

Anyone with mental health problems can call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s (Sadag) 24-hour mental health helpline on 0800 456 789.

Sadag’s WhatsApp counseling line can be contacted from 09:00 to 16:00 at 076 882 2775.

The South African Mental Health Federation can be reached on 011 781 1862 and LifeLine South Africa on 0861 322 322.