‘This is how radio should sound’ – Twitter reacts to Thomas and Skhumba show

Radio personality and comedy genius Skhumba Hlompe has joined radio legend Thomas Masengana on their brand new morning radio show, Thomas and Skhumba in the Morning, which first aired this morning.
The new radio show replaces Kaya Breakfast Show hosted David O’Sullivan, Thabiso Sikwane and comedian Jason Goliath.
Kaya FM thanked David, Thabiso and Jason for their contribution to the radio station over the past few years.
Kaya FM also said goodbye to the Good Morning Friday radio show on 23 April, headed by Skhumba and Ndumiso Ngcobo.
The station’s most avid listeners tuned into this morning’s show to experience the dynamic radio duo that are Skhumba and Thomas. This is what they had to say on Twitter:
First hour sounded super good @thomasmsengana @skhumbi! ???????? #ThomasAndSkhumba
— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) May 3, 2021
Mornings will never be the same again… it’s @thomasmsengana day today!! ????????????????
Hello @kayafm95dot9 , new listener over here ????????♀️❤️
— ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? (@PearlModiadie) May 3, 2021
Loving the show
Great combination #ThomasAndSkhumba
— Prince Rathupa (@ke_princie) May 3, 2021
Great show my boyz My Monday-Friday mornings will never be the same #ThomasAndSkhumba
— Africa Mkhize (@Khabzo_19) May 3, 2021
So far so good, even the music crisp #ThomasAndSkhumba @KayaON959
— Motaung Wa Hlalele Ⓜ (@Mokete_Motaung) May 3, 2021
#ThomasAndSkhumba the way morning radio should sound
— Living Life by Design (@AmandaMatshaka) May 3, 2021
This is how radio should sound in the morning @thomasmsengana and #ThomasAndSkhumba @KayaON959 ????????????
— king Selby (@KingSelby_85) May 3, 2021
Dankie gents, sounding great, its the vibe and energy for me ….???????? @skhumbi @thomasmsengana @Mbali_Dhlamini #ThomasAndSkhumba pic.twitter.com/E8yXGEItOJ
— Thobile Khumalo (@thobss28) May 3, 2021
It’s official am now one of the listeners to #ThomasAndSkhumba
— BulelwaSeya (@Lelwa_Seya) May 3, 2021